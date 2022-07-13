Task force questions ‘no drought’ designation

Last week’s U.S. Drought Monitor took a large swath of Montana out of drought conditions, including Beaverhead County.But National Weather Service Hydrologist Arin Peters thought that might be premature.“We removed drought in Beaverhead and Madison counties in the last few weeks – I’m still not sure that was the right move,” he told the Drought Task Force Monday. “Everything clearly isn’t as rosy as some of the (data) might have us believe.”Peters pointed to accumulated precipitation since the start of the water year in October. The station at the University of Montana Western showed 4.2 inches of precipitation so far,