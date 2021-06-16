Takin’ care of business

UMW steer wrestler Bryce Harrison, a junior from Condon, Ore., slapped the side of his steer down in 6.5 seconds for his first go on Monday at the College National Finals Rodeo in Casper, Wyo. The time placed Harrison seventh in the round and in early contention for a short go berth on Saturday night. Tuesday afternoon, Harrison timed 8.8 seconds to move into sixth in the average. Jackie Jensen/CNFR photo.