Sweet success in Bitteroot

The usual standouts stood out for the Beaverhead County High School cross country program at the Hamilton Invitational last week, when some new contenders also stood tall for the Beavers.

“Everybody for us ran well. We had quite a few personal bests,” said Iverson of her boys and girls teams performance on the 5000-meter course across the grounds of the Daly Mansion in Hamilton.

Dillon’s dynamic duo of Faye Holland and Hailey Powell ran particularly well, finishing second and third, respectively, in girls’ race won by Laurie Davidson of Corvallis.

Powell had to work right to the final meter to gain the bronze, willing herself across the finish line less than a half second in front of fourth place Amaura Auch of Corvallis.

A competitor who works hard every meet and training session for Dillon, Abbigail Lemelin finished third amongst the local girls and 18th in a race featuring varsity and JV runners from Hamilton, Two Eagle River, Corvallis, Darby, St. Ignatius and Dillon.

The hardworking and steady Ben Steadman placed third in the boys race in the Bitterroot, where the Beaver boys also gained a good showing from Emmett Tolman.

Next up for the Beavs, a trip to Helena for the annual Capital 7 on 7, which will pit Dillon’s a team’s no. 1 runner against all the other no. 1s from participating teams, then a race between all the no. 2s, etc.

“It’s nine races actually, because the boys and girls JVs race first, then the seven varsity,” said Iverson of the annual meet with a unique format.

“It’s fun to watch, but it makes for a very long day for the coaches,” said Iverson.

“I bet I get in about 30,000 steps going back and forth for all the races,” added Iverson, who’s amped up her own cardio training to coach at the event.

“I’ve started running back and forth on the grass to get ready for it.”