'Suspicious' men arrested after wreck, daylong search

Two men in their 20s were arrested just south of Melrose Thursday afternoon following a daylong search with the assistance of multiple law enforcement officers, four dogs and two drones.

Beaverhead County Undersheriff David Wendt said Friday the men were involved in a rollover car accident at mile marker 98 on Interstate 15 around 8:20 a.m. Thursday, July 21. The men allegedly left the site of the accident and hitched a ride into the Melrose area. A person at the fishing access site in Melrose called police, referencing two suspicious men who looked to be looking for a car to steal.

Sheriffs deputies, Montana Highway Patrol troopers, and U.S. Forest Service law enforcement officers searched the area along the river, with the assistance of two police dogs and drones.

The men were discovered when a landowner came home and found them on their property; Wendt said the landowner held them at gunpoint until law enforcement could take over.

One of the men was on probation; the other had federal warrants out for his arrest related to drug trafficking, Wendt said. Around 4:30 p.m. the men were arrested and taken to Butte by ambulance for minor injuries from the wreck, and are held in jail. No one was hurt during the search and arrest.

Arrested were Stephen Goodman, 27, of Missoula, and Antonio Baca Ramirez Jr., 28, of Thompson Falls. The case remains under investigation by the highway patrol.

