Supreme Court upholds former Dillon man’s convictions on incest, sex assault

The Montana Supreme Court upheld felony convictions of sexual assault and incest for a former Dillon man, rejecting his claims the two charges infringed on his state and U.S. Constitutional rights.

The decision, issued Sept. 28, was not without disagreement. The full seven-member court split 5-2, in favor of upholding the convictions.

Carlos Miguel Valenzuela of Montclair, California, was convicted of the two charges by a jury in Fifth Judicial District Court in 2019. The charges resulted from an incident that occurred between 2010 and 2011, where the jury determined Valenzuela sexually assaulted a child family member in his home. He was sentenced to 100 years in the Montana State Prison on each charge, concurrent, with a 40-year parole restriction by District Court Judge Luke Berger.

Valenzuela appealed the convictions to the supreme court in January 2020, asserting the sexual assault charge is a “lesser included offense” of incest, and being convicted of both violated his rights under the double jeopardy clause of the U.S. Constitution and Montana State Constitution. Double jeopardy refers to the prosecution of a person twice for the same offense. Valenzuela also claimed his attorney was ineffective for failing to object to the charges during trial for that reason. Valenzuela asked the supreme court to dismiss his sexual assault conviction and return the incest conviction to district court to be re-sentenced.

Writing for the majority, Justice Laurie McKinnon cited previouslydecided supreme court case decisions (including one they determined was incorrect) when it upheld the convictions. Chief Justice Mark McGrath and Justices Beth Baker, James Jeremiah Shea and Jim Rice concurred.

“We exercise plain error review to conclude that Valenzuela’s convictions for both sexual assault and incest are not barred by double jeopardy because the offenses contain different elements and are designed to protect different societal interests,” the majority decision stated.

Justice Dirk Sandefur, in a lengthy written dissent, argued the court disregarded sections of Montana code, which led to a “mischaracterization and unnecessary overruling of our correct statutory analysis” in the now-incorrectly determined case, State v. Hall. Sandefur ended the dissent stating he would reverse Valenzuela’s sexual assault conviction. He was joined by Justice Ingrid Gustafson in dissent.

Beaverhead County Attorney Jed C. Fitch said he was pleased with the outcome of the appeal, which cleared up previously ambiguous supreme court rulings into a clear standard for the future.

“I think this is good for the justices of Montana, because it clears up the decision for prosecutors and courts in what charges are allowable when an act like this is committed against a minor who is also a descendant,” he said. “It’s one fact pattern, he’s doing both things simultaneously – assaulting a minor child and a descendant...we should be able to charge both things.”

Constitutional concerns

Valenzuela argued in his appeal that the convictions for sexual assault and incest, which arose out of the same occurrence, produced a “manifest miscarriage of justice,” as they both had the same statutory elements required for conviction, which breached the double jeopardy protections in the state and U.S. Constitution.

Valenzuela’s attorneys wrote, “(Montana law) prohibit(s) a defendant from being convicted of more than one offense involving the same transaction if the offense is included in the other, or if the offense differs only in that one is defined to prohibit a specific instance of the conduct.”

Montana Attorney General attorneys refuted these claims in its reply brief, arguing both charges have separate elements to meet – incest requires a familiar relationship which is not required for a sexual assault conviction, and sexual assault requires lack of consent by the victim, which is not necessary for an incest conviction. Further, they argued the court’s prior determination in State v. Hall should be overruled “because it incorrectly analyzed the elements of sexual assault and is inconsistent with this Court’s more recent cases holding that a person can be convicted of more than one offense for a single transaction if each of the offenses contains an element that the other does not.”

In the written decision, the majority agreed with the state, and described why the majority believed overruling State v. Hall’s determination was the correct action. In Hall, the court decided sexual assault was an element of incest; but a later case, State v. Sor-Lokken, was decided in a different direction.

“In Hall, the defendant escaped multiple punishments despite the fact that his victim was younger than the victim in Sor-Lokken; in Sor-Lokken, the defendant was punished for both sexual assault and incest becasue the victim was one year older....We overrule Hall’s conclusion that sexual assault is an included offense of incest and clarify that our decision in Sor-Lokken distinguishing Hall should not have been based on the victim’s age. The element of ‘without consent’ applies in all sexual assaults, regardless of the age of the victim.”

In the dissent, Sandefur agreed that sexual assault and incest do not constitute double jeopardy, but argued the majority mischaracterized the supreme court’s prior analysis of Montana law in Hall, which he called “manifestly and entirely consistent with our subsequent application of (Montana code) in State v. Sor-Lokken...with the only difference being a different result based on the distinct sub-variant of sexual assault at issue there.”

Sandefur further noted in the dissent that the majority’s decision failed to consider all relevant Montana law statutes as a whole in its determination.

“I thus concur with the Court’s ultimate conclusion, if not its underlying analysis, that Valenzuela’s sexual assault and incest convictions neither constitute double jeopardy as prohibited by the United States and Montana constitutions, nor violates Montana’s similar statutory double jeopardy provisions under (Montana law). However, contrary to the Court’s prematurely truncated analysis, the Montana statutory double jeopardy analysis does not end there....The Court’s analysis simply ignores the fundamental tenet that we must construe statutes in context as a whole, with harmonious effect to all distinct statutory ‘provisions or particulars.’”

Sandefur said there were more elements than “without consent” that differed between the two charges which also should be considered; he opposed overruling Hall’s precedent as a result. He would also have reversed Valenzuela’s conviction for sexual assault had the decision gone the other way.

Ineffective counsel claims

Valenzuela’s appeal also asks the supreme court to determine that he had an ineffective attorney due to their not raising double jeopardy as an issue at trial or during sentencing.

“If this Court refuses to consider Carlos’s double jeopardy arguments, under common law plain error review, then it must consider whether trial counsel rendered ineffective assistance of counsel in violation of the Sixth Amendment to the United States Constitution and Article II Section 24 of the Montana Constitution,” according to his appeal.

State of Montana attorneys disagreed, arguing Valenzuela’s appeal failed to prove that, if the defense attorney’s performance was deficient, that it would have changed the result.

“Valenzuela has failed to demonstrate a reasonable probability that the outcome would have been different if his counsel had raised a double jeopardy claim because double jeopardy does not prohibit a defendant from being convicted of both incest and sexual assault for a single transaction,” state attorneys wrote.

In the decision document, the majority determined Valenzuela did not meet the burden of proof that the outcome would have changed had the double jeopardy issue been raised.

“Here, we have concluded that sexual assault is not a lesser included offense of incest. This was the basis upon which Valenzuela asserts he was denied effective assistance of counsel. Valenzuela has, accordingly, failed to demonstrate counsel’s representation was deficient or that there was a reasonable probability that the outcome would have been different if his counsel had raised a double jeopardy claim,” the decision stated.

The dissent does not speak to the ineffective counsel concern.

The court case is DA 20-0032.