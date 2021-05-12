Superintendent of schools to retire July 30

Beaverhead County Superintendent of Schools Linda Marsh is retiring this summer, after 10 years with the county in that role.

“This has not been an easy decision for me. I truly love my job and working with all the great people in the county,” Marsh wrote in her retirement letter to the Beaverhead County Commissioners. “However, it is time for me to retire and let someone else have this opportunity.”

Marsh started as the county superintendent January 2011; though she had been teaching for decades (first at Polaris School, later at School District #10 in Dillon), according to information she provided to the Dillon Tribune last year. She received the inaugural Montana Association of County School Superintendents “County Superintendent of the Year” award in 2020.

The county superintendent of schools position is elected. The county commissioners will need to appoint a superintendent to fill the remainder of Marsh’s term (which expires December 2022).

Marsh indicated in her retirement letter she is willing to assist with a search committee for her replacement, and also willing to help train her successor.