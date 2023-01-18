Subdivision regulations update on the radar

With one project done, the Beaverhead County Planning Board turned its attention to the far more contentious next step – updating county subdivision regulations.

Land use regulations can be a hobgoblin for property owners, especially in a property-rights state such as Montana. Zoning – equated to a four-letter word – is a tough sell in that view.

The good news is much of the new information is out of local officials’ hands, Great West Engineering Senior Planner Jerry Grebenc told the county planning board Jan. 12.

“The Subdivision and Platting Act is very prescriptive – you don’t have a lot of leeway in how to use it,” he said, adding the Montana Legislature is going to be updating that act during its legislative session this spring.

But that can also be bad news, as local subdivision issues may not be a high priority among legislators.

Grebenc noted one hot-button issue – family transfers – will likely be a focus this year, though any changes may not be finalized until toward the end of the session. In the meantime, the planning board can go over what has changed since its last approved subdivision regulations, then look into design and improvement standards and a set of specific county-recommended property covenants for subdivisions. He said as long as those covenants match public access and public safety needs for a community, they would be hard-pressed not to include them.

Aside from family transfers, the planning board and county commission have dealt with headaches related to road access between subdivisions. Ensuring rights-of-way or easements for public utility extensions and roadway interconnections are a pretty safe bet if they are clear and spelled out well before a potential development gets to the subdivision review phase at the planning board.

Board Chairman Larry Volkening pointed to roadway access fights between existing and new subdivisions as one recent area of contention. Maintenance of roadways can also be a problem, especially if a homeowner’s association is not active.

“There’s only so much you can do, but you’ve got to get as much of it done before the plat is filed, whether that’s legally-binding documents or infrastructure,” he said. “Once the plat’s filed, it’s out of your hands...in situations where you don’t want your neighbor to build a tar paper shack – that’s the place of zoning. Subdivision regulations and review are a terrible place to do that.”

And while countywide zoning is not expected as the next step, it is a good idea to have the county work with cities and townships to outline expected areas of growth, to better direct where new development will occur. Grebenc said the presence of roads and easy access to water, sewer and electricity, often drive development.

Planning board members, city and county officials also discussed the possibility of having voting members from the city on the county planning board, and vice versa. Having a person or persons who could communicate what each group is dealing with could go a long way toward smoothing out development headaches before they blow up.

Public hearings must occur before the county can approve the updated subdivision regulations. That will not likely occur until after the legislative session and additional review by the planning board.