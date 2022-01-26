Streets and traffic ordinances finally pass city council

Its long, winding, oft-detoured journey through several years of city government meetings finally reached its legislative cul de sac last week.

Though with notice that it could soon gain a new side street.

The Dillon City Council voted 7-1 last Wednesday in favor of endorsing the long-rendering revamp of the Title 10 Vehicles and Traffic chapter of city code, which covers only about a two dozen pages in length, but took the council’s Streets & Alleys Committee and city council about as many months to work out acceptable revisions for it.

The lone councilperson who last Wednesday still found those muchdiscussed and much-reviewed and ofttweaked revisions unacceptable was Mary Jo O’Rourke, who has regularly expressed concerns about the impact that the revised ordinance’s expansion of heavy truck routes in the city could have on noise and safety in residential neighborhoods, as well as on their streets and curbs.

In previous meetings, O’Rourke had lobbied for single-trip permits to replace annual permits for trucks over 24,000 pounds using city streets.

But that idea got turned back at the Jan. 5 city council meeting by her colleagues over concerns that it might over-burden truckers and local government workers and police trying to enforce it.

O’Rourke’s fellow Ward 4 Councilperson George Johnston raised the issue of heavy trucks running over and damaging curbs again at the Jan. 19 council meeting.

“Does anybody know of any liability issues,” asked Johnston during discussion of the Title 10 revisions the issue at the last council meeting.

“If we redirect the traffic and then they keep clipping somebody’s curb, does the landowner have some recourse?” wondered Johnston, in just his second council meeting as a councilperson.

“I think Klakken addressed this before,” replied Ward 2 Councilperson Dan Nye of former Mayor Mike Klakken, who left office at the start of this year following two full terms as mayor.

“The city is liable for the curbs, not the landowners.”

“Because the question came up that why hasn’t the city fixed some of them,” recalled Nye, a member of city council for over a decade.

“Well, we didn’t have the funding or we didn’t budget for it,” continued Nye.

“The grass and stuff, and the boulevard, that is the responsibility of the landowner, but the curb is the city. Now, sidewalks are different. Sidewalks, the landowner are responsible for the sidewalk, but the curbs are the city’s,” continued Nye, a longtime member of the council’s Street & Alley and Finance committees.

“So,” speculated Johnston on one of the implications of the ordinance revisions, “I see, we’re probably accepting more liability, if these large trucks damage curbs. So, I just want to be sure that whatever the fee we charge them is commensurate with the potential damage. I don’t want to see the city stuck for repairing a bunch of curbs.”

“I think the fee is supposed to be discussed later on,” said Nye, of a motion approved at a previous council meeting to send the fee issue back to the council’s Street & Alley Committee for further review.

“The fee has been kicked back to committee,” affirmed Director of Operations Todd Hazelbaker, who added some of his own thoughts to the discussion on the matter last Wednesday.

“One of the things I’d like to see now is that, we have a lot of trucks—Town & Country, Safeway, Sysco comes through downtown,” noted Hazelbaker.

“I think those companies should be paying an annual fee of—and I’m just throwing this out—$500 a year as part of their usage of our roads. So, I’d like to see that as part of the discussion when it goes back to the committee, because we have a lot of those companies that come into town and use our streets. They use them and we don’t get anything in return, other than their services. I don’t want to run their services away because of the fee, don’t get me wrong there,” said Hazelbaker.

“Because we’re charging Dillon Disposal; we’re charging R.E. Miller; we’re charging the agricultural businesses to use our roads. They ought to also contribute to our streets as well—whether it’s a, like I said, an annual fee of $500 or $1,000 whatever, and they could recoup that from charges within the businesses they serve,” said Hazelbaker, adding that he’d also like to see the issue of trucks using Walnut Street as a sort of parking lot “addressed as part of the fees.”

Councilperson Raymond Graham suggested the fees would have to be charged to the out-of-town companies using those trucks, instead of the individual trucks.

“Because Safeway, for instance, might have 10 different trucks,” reasoned Graham.

“And the same with Town and Country, they don’t have the same truck, you know. It might be the same company but it might be one of ten different trucks. So, are you going to charge each truck or just charge the business?

“Right now, there’s no way to charge the business for it,” said Don Hand, whose colleagues granted him another term as city council president earlier this month.

“So, you charge the company this much money, it doesn’t matter what driver comes in to Dillon,” said new Mayor John McGinley. “That is what I would say.”

Hazelbaker then circled the debate back around to the specific issue it had launched from that night.

“I think this would be well worth discussion, because with their fees they could cover what Dr. Johnston’s talking about— possibly rebuild some of those curbs that have being broken down,” said Hazelbaker

“That’ll be a discussion for the Streets & Alleys Committee,” said Graham.

“Thanks,” smiled Nye, the chair of that committee who has sat through dozens of hours of discussions on revising Title 10 in recent years, and is likely looking at a few more over the truck fee issue.

“Streets & Alleys is going to have fun then,” smiled Graham, shortly before the council voted 7-1 to endorse the revisions to Title 10.

Under the revised Section 10.76 Load Limits section of Title 10, trucks up to 12 tons cannot travel within the City of Bred Cows Dillon except on state highways and:

· Southside Boulevard from the I-15 Interchange to Hwy 91 S;

avenues in their totalities;

· Harrington Avenue between Walnut and Hollywood streets;

· Johnson Avenue between Walnut and Hollywood;

· Hollywood Street between Montana and Vine streets;

· Walnut Street between Harrington and Johnson avenues;

· Christensen Street in its totality;

· Swenson Boulevard from the I-15 Interchange to Bannack Street;

· Barnett Street from Oliver Street to Walnut Street;

· Bozeman Street from Bannack Street to city limits;

· Andrea Street from Sinclair Street to city limits;

· Sinclair Street in its totality;

· Park Street from Bozeman Street to city limits;

· Montana Street, Railroad Avenue, and Atlantic streets in their entireties;

· Idaho Street and Washington streets from Reeder to Franklin;

· Reeder Street from Atlantic to West Park Street;

· West Park Street from Reeder Street to city limits;

· Pacific Street from Reeder 167 $800-$1200 to Virginia Street;

· Sebree Street from Atlantic to Montana Street;

· Glendale Street from Utah Street to Montana Street;

· Bannack Street from Pacific Street to Swenson Way;

· Center Street from Oregon Street to Montana Street;

· Helena Street from Atlantic Street to Railroad;

· Virginia Street in its entirety;

· Oregon Street from Sacajawea Drive to Center Street;

· Sacajawea Drive from Oregon Street to Cottom Drive;

· Utah Street from Center Street to Sacajawea Drive;

· Cottom Drive from Sacajawea Drive to Vigilante Drive;

· Clark Street from Atlantic Street to its conclusion;

· Dillon Street from Atlantic Street to its conclusion;

· North Street from Montana Street to Washington Street;

· Cornell Street from Atlantic Street to its conclusion;

· Poindexter Street from Atlantic Street to its conclusion;

· Ramshorn Street from Montana Street to Legget.

The Title 10 revisions approved last week by the city council will officially go into effect in 23 days.