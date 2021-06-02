Street repairs picking up

It’s summer, a season of hiking, swimming in lakes and rivers, barbecue parties, enjoying the great outdoors. And of repairing streets.

With the weather finally consistently warm enough to effectively work with concrete and other temperature-sensitive repair materials, the City of Dillon this month will commence on a number of projects to patch, renovate and replace sections of ailing city streets.

“Our street guys are ready to go,” Mayor Mike Klakken told the Dillon Tribune last week of repair work on frost heaves set to start this month.

“They will probably start by the high school—the one on South Pacific on the south side of Center Street intersection. Then each time, we’ll dig up a new frost heave,” said Klakken of the term given to the swelling of a street caused by moisture in the soil beneath it freezing and expanding in freezing winter weather, leaving damage behind even after temperatures warm.

“And then they’ll just go onto the next one,” said Klakken, who said the frost heaves in the city, depending on how you count them, number between a half dozen and a dozen and a half.

“Some are small; some are big. But they’ll keep our guys busy this summer.”

Though Klakken believes it’s more a case of poor drainage than a frost heave, a particularly large street disturbance will also soon be addressed by the city.

“The other one I’ve gotten a couple of calls on this week, it’s at the corner” said City Councilperson Mary Jo O’Rourke at the last city council meeting of May, “where those three streets come together.”

“Pacific, Kentucky, Virginia,” said Councilperson Russ Schwandt of the precise location of the large street disturbance near his home he says inspires him to take a detour when he approaches it.

“They’ve really sunken in. So, when you drive down there,” described O’Rourke of the experience of encountering the disruption, “you can touch the bottom. I mean your car can sink pretty quick.”

“And if you miss that one, then you get the second one by the school,” added Schwandt.

“That’s the new speed control system the police have enforced,” joked City Council President Don Hand.

“All the ones that have gravel in them, we’re waiting, and as soon as the hot mix plant turns on, then we’re going to start filling them. We’re hoping—I think the middle of June,” said Klakken of the estimated time of arrival in the area of the hot mix plant that can generate essential street repair materials.

“When you bottom out there, everybody is skidding out and they’re spreading all the gravel elsewhere,” said O’Rourke. “But I’ll tell all those neighbors it’s the middle of June. They’ll be very happy to know that.”

“It’s on our list—we have a bunch of them we’ve gotta fill, and that’s one of them. And it’s gonna get done,” vowed Klakken.

“The one by the BEMS Barn, we will probably end up having to do the whole street later in the summer,” said Klakken of a frost heave that’s created a sort of obstacle course for vehicles traversing a portion of East Reeder Street just west of Atlantic Street.

“It heaved so much that it fractured the asphalt all around it, so we can’t just cut out a little chunk to repair,” said Klakken.

A large section of Skihi Street will also get a needed overhaul.

“Once they got hot mix plant here, it will be done in a few weeks,” said City Director of Operations Todd Hazelbaker of a project the city will only need to cover half the cost of, with Beaver Pride picking up the other half of the tab as it installs water line connections to a number of its lots along Skihi.