Stove explosion injures one Saturday, grenade found

Dillon officials got a surprise Saturday morning responding to a stove explosion, then later finding a grenade in the home. The device did not cause the explosion.

Dillon police and Beaverhead County sheriff deputies, Dillon fire and Disaster Emergency Services (DES) officials responded to a trailer home on Vine Street around 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26. The stove explosion started a fire on a nearby mattress, which was extinguished by firefighters, Fire Chief BJ Klose said. The woman was taken to Barrett Hospital by Beaverhead EMS for treatment.

During the incident, Dillon police officer Ian Ternes discovered what appeared to be an active hand grenade, with its pin still in place, Dillon Police Chief Jeremy Alvarez said. Officials called in DES Coordinator Tom Wagenknecht, who – after consulting with ordnance disposal experts – took the grenade into custody. The grenade is now in a secure location, Wagenknecht said Monday.

Wagenknecht said Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) officials determined the grenade is considered a “training grenade,” though the hole which indicates that was filled in. It was unknown Monday what may have been inside the grenade; Wagenknecht said EOD officials will dispose of the grenade properly.

“It was almost like finding dynamite in a house or a garage, which we find quite frequently,” Alvarez said, adding it was very unusual to find a grenade. “I do not know what caused the stove to explode.”

Klose said the incident remains under investigation.

“It was a wood stove, and something exploded inside it” spraying glass outward, he said.