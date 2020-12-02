Storage unit project hearing Thursday

Turned down by the City of Dillon’s Zoning Commission earlier this fall, a proposed storage unit development will come out of storage this week for reconsideration.

The City of Dillon’s Board of Adjustments will host a public hearing on Thursday, Dec. 3, starting at 7 p.m. to take public input on an appeal filed with the city by Harvey Investments Limited Partnership over getting denied by the Zoning Commission on a proposal to install six storage units, the largest 10’x 24’, in three separate buildings on lots at 726 Thomsen Ave. and 728 Thomsen Ave. in Dillon.

“No storage units allowed in R-3,” said Zoning Commission member Raymond Graham at the commission’s Nov. 10 meeting while reviewing the decision made the previous month to deny a zoning compliance certificate for the proposed project in an R-3 Residential Multi-Unit Household, High Density District.

“This is an R-3, and miniwarehouses,” added Zoning Commission member Russ Schwandt, referring to the name for storage units used in the city’s zoning codes, “are only allowed in C-2 and C-3.”

C-2 in city ordinance is defined as a Commercial Business District and C-3 as the Central Business District, neither of which stand near the site of the proposed project on the city’s zoning map.

The city’s zoning codes define Mini-Warehouse (Warehouse Residential Storage) as: “a building or group of buildings in a controlled access and fenced or screened compound that contains relatively small storage spaces of varying sizes and/or spaces for recreational vehicles or boats, having individual, compartmentalized and controlled access for the dead storage of excess personal property of an individual or household generally stored in residential accessory structures, when such building or group of buildings are not located on the lot of the residence.”

“We denied it based on that,” said Zoning Commission Chair Tim Stoker at the Nov. 10 meeting.

“And we discussed that at the meeting—that they’d only be able to do this through the variance process, if that’s what they chose to do.”

Those wishing to add their comments to the official record of the public hearing on the project can do so by submitting a letter to the city by 5 p.m. on Dec. 3, or present comments orally while attending that evening’s 7 p.m. public hearing.

People can attend the public hearing in person at City Council Chambers, 125 N. Idaho St. in downtown Dillon, or remotely, via Zoom, using meeting ID of 770-316-6528 or through a computer via the Net at https//zoom.us/j/7703166528. For more information on remote attendance, call City Hall at 683-4245.