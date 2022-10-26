Steadman wins state meet bronze for Beaver boys

At their final meet of the state high school season, the Beaverhead County High School cross country teams last weekend displayed its current high quality and signs of a very promising future.

And saw one of the program’s all-time greats put in another signature performance in his career of unprecedented accomplishment.

Dillon’s Ben Steadman placed third at the Montana High School Association’s State Cross Country Championships in a race contested by more than 150 of the top Class A runners in the state on Saturday at the University of Montana Golf Course in Missoula.

For that effort, Steadman gained All-State honors in his senior season.

Just as he had as a junior. And as a sophomore. And as a freshman. “Ben is the only boy in BCHS history to get All-State four times,” noted BCHS Head Coach Betty Iverson of the remarkable achievements recorded by the remarkably steady, sturdy Steadman.

The Beavs also got All-State efforts Saturday from two of their girls—Faye Holland and Hailey Powell, with each delivering a personal best performance to finish in the top ten of a race featuring more than 100 Class A girls on Saturday.

“Our girls did everything that was expected of them,” reported Iverson of her Lady Beavs, who met their goal of finishing in the top ten as a team at state. “Our girls were so focused. They set goals and supported each other all season, and it showed,” added Iverson, who got personal-best efforts on Saturday from Powell and Holland, as well as Laura Martin, Savannah Freitas and Quincee Anderson. “Quincee improved a lot over her last five races. She had a 33:32 first meet this year and improved to 23:10 at state,” recalled Iverson of the remarkably rapid progress displayed by the junior in just her second year of running cross country. “I don’t think I’ve ever had a varsity runner improve that much in a season,” commented Iverson, who also saw the most pleasantly surprising member of her girls varsity dramatically upgrade her times during 2022.

A team manager at the start of the season, Freitas finished in the top 100 at state and improved her time by more than two minutes from the one she logged at the same UM course in Missoula on Sept. 17, when she ran her first competitive cross country race on the same course “She was kind of talking about becoming a competitor at the start of the season, and then decided to jump in,” said Iverson of Freitas, who ran her first competitive race at the Mountain West Classic on the same UM Golf Course featuring challenging hills just over a month before the state meet.

“It takes courage to jump in mid-season,” commented Iverson on Freitas’s Sept. 17 debut. “She’d seen up close how tough a sport it is, how hard everyone had been training. But Savannah doesn’t ever seem stressed.”

Abigail Lemelin proved unflappable and invaluable to her team all season, serving as a team stalwart by working to be her best every day, all season, according to her coach.

“Abbi is so steady and works so hard every day. She’s always there,” said Iverson of Lemelin, who recorded a personal best for 2022 on Saturday at the state meet while continuing to inspire her teammates to do the same.

“She is kind of the anchor for this team, and a really big part of why our girls meshed so well this season,” said Iverson of Lemelin, whose fellow junior Samantha Anderson also delivered a season-best effort in Missoula.

“If she keeps it up, Sam could really be a big part of this team next year,” said Iverson, who believes her entire girls team could prove special next season if its members keep improving.

“Our varsity girls runners were all sophomores or juniors this year. It will depend on what they do in the offseason. But our girls team could be pretty darn good next season,” predicted Iverson, who got an impressive effort on Saturday in the JV girls race from Dunae Wiggins, the Beaver girls sole senior.

“Dunae’s personal best had been from her freshman season. But she kept at it and kept at it, and got a couple more personal bests this season. She showed the team aspect of this sport, how our girls pulled each other up,” stated Iverson.

The Beaver boys will soon bid fond farewells to their three seniors—Steadman, Henry Hawes and Emmet Tolman, who transferred to BCHS for his final year of high school.

“I really like it here. The people have been really nice and it’s an awesome team. I’ve been trying to do my best as a senior and to be a good teammate,” said Tolman, who came to Dillon from Hamilton for his final year of high school.

“But I am a little sad because this season’s already almost over. It feels like it went by really fast,” added Tolman, a top 60 finisher on Saturday the UM Golf Course who’s on course to graduate in the spring with Steadman and Henry Hawes.

“It’s kind of cool being part of a team. We all have a common goal and I think cross country is a very supportive sport,” said Hawes, who started running in fifth grade, inspired by his parents, both of whom ran competitively in their school days.

“It’s been fun being part of a team and watching my teammates improve,” agreed Steadman, a big reason for those improvements, according to his coach.

“Ben is pretty quiet, but he leads by example,” said Iverson of her boys team co-captain with Jacob Harvey.

“He just has a way about him that makes others want to do as he does,” continued Iverson of Steadman, one of the top performers in the history of BCHS cross country.

“Ben’s got a lot of natural talent and he’s worked so hard. A lot of runners with that much talent don’t think they need to put in the work, but Ben always did. He’s self-driving and he’s always liked running as a competitor,” said his coach.

“Ben showed others what hard work can accomplish for you and your team,” said Iverson, whose boys team got good efforts on Saturday from Tel Holland and Andy Egan.

“Tel, he runs with his heart on his sleeve. He has really improved this season,” said Iverson, whose boys also got points on Saturday form a pair of ninth graders.

“Porter Hopman and Asher Burch are just freshman,” noted Iverson of the duo who emerged as varsity-level competitors for the state meet.

“It can be a real eye-opener, a little intimidating for freshman running varsity at the state meet, seeing how fast it is. But I think it was inspiring for them,” said Iverson who foresees good things to come for the Beavs, and saw good things from them in 2022.

“It was a great season, we had a lot of fun. This is a really great group of kids,” said Iverson, who will travel with some of her BCHS runners out of state next month to the NXR Northwest Regional Champonships, set for Nov. 12 on Eagle Island State Park in Idaho.