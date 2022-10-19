Steadman leading team into state meet

Already among the most storied in Beaverhead County High School history, the high school cross country running career of Ben Steadman added another particularly impressive chapter last weekend.

And could climax this coming weekend with the biggest chapter of them all.

“This is probably best form I’ve seen him in,” said BCHS Head Coach Betty Iverson of the four-year standout, after Steadman won the boys 5000m at last weekend’s Western A Fall Classic—a week after he finished first among Class A boys in his stellar showing at the annual Capital City 7 of 7s cross country meet in Helena.

“He’s focused and has a real chance to win state,” added Iverson of a feat last achieved by a Dillon runner in 2006, when Lynn Reynolds won the second of his two boys titles.

Steadman was not stellar so much as a supernova at last Saturday’s Western A Divisional boys 5000m race on East Glacier Golf Course, where the Beaver senior burned through the race course and competition.

“You only get that once in awhile— with a super elite runner,” said Iverson of Steadman’s runaway victory, that saw him cross the finish line of the varsity boys 5000m race at 16 minutes 50 seconds—more than half a minute ahead of the second-place finisher, Deneb Linton of Whitefish.

“That doesn’t happen very often,” said Steadman of his winning by such a wide margin last Saturday.

“He’s actually done that quite a bit,” smiled Steadman’s teammate and fellow BCHS senior Henry Hawes.

“The race went out pretty easy in the first half, and I was kinda like, ‘I think I have a pretty good chance to win this. So, I picked up the pace in the last mile,” recalled Steadman.

“It was fun to watch,” said Iverson. “It was a great course, a big 5k loop and it went back in the trees on the backside of the golf course. So, you couldn’t be quite sure where they were until around Mile 3,” recalled Iverson of the point in the just over 3.1 mile race where runners came out of the trees and into the view of spectators.

“Ben was about 100 yards ahead of everybody else at that point, and he got around 100 yards further ahead by the time he finished,” said Iverson.

“I think I’m the best I can be right now heading into state,” stated Steadman, of the final Montana race of the high school season, set to take place this year at another golfing facility— the University of Montana golf course in Missoula.

“That’s a good one,” said Steadman of the cross country tract he and his fellow Beavs ran a just few weeks ago, and a few times in prior years at the annual Mountain West event.

“That hill at the end of the second mile really spreads out the competitors,” said Steadman of an infamous, steep elevation gain mid-course in Missoula.

The East Glacier course last weekend also proved challenging, but gratifying for Dillon runners.

“Our other boys all ran pretty well, but it was not a course for personal bests. It’s hard to run out of sight and stay focused,” said Iverson.

“But the course was awesome. It had aspen trees and mountains that overlook Glacier Park as a backdrop,” complimented Iverson of the course set up by meet host Browning High School.

“Browning put on such a great show. They honored all their team members and their parents. They had native drummers there. It had a great community feeling,” recalled Iverson, who got promising performances out of some of her boys underclassmen.

“Sean Regan got a personal best in the JV race,” pointed out Iverson of the Beaver junior.

“And Asher Burch got close to a personal best and Porter Hopman ran well,” added Iverson of the two BCHS freshmen.

The Dillon girls got standout performances at the Western A from mainstays Hailey Powell and Faye Holland, who finished sixth and ninth respectively, to gain All-Conference honors.

“Faye and Hailey were pretty happy with their races. They went out hard and ran well. Getting All Conference is always a big honor,” said Iverson.

“Quincee Anderson ran another personal best at this race by over 15 seconds and Savannah Freitas matched hers. These two girls are running some of their best races at just the right time,” reported Iverson of the performances at the Western A, the last meet before this weekend’s state meet—where Anderson, Freitas, Powell and Holland will compete on a team with fellow local girls Abigail Lemelin, Laura Martin and Samantha Anderson, and be joined by alternates Dunae Wiggins and Lily Rhodes.

“They know what teams are good and what girls they need to chase, they are pretty focused,” said Iverson of her girls, who will face a formidable obstacle in Hardin, a team Iverson believes could pull off a sort of cross country sweep and place all seven of its varsity runners in the race’s top seven fishers.

The Beaver boys team will, in addition to Steadman and Hawes, include Emmett Tolman, Andy Egan, Tel Holland, Hopman and Burch, with alternates Jacob Harvey and Ben Lund.

“Alternates often end up running at the state meet, for one reason or another,” said Iverson.

“So, they could well be out there running,” said Iverson, who believes both her boys and girls will show well at state—and enjoy themselves.

“It will be a lot of work for them, but also a lot of fun.”

The Montana State A Cross Country Championships will happen Saturday, Oct. 22, on the University of Montana Golf Course in Missoula.

See next week’s Dillon Tribune for results, and a recap of the Dillon runners efforts at the state meet, and a recap of the careers of the team’s seniors.