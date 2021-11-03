Staying the course

In the midst of an extraordinarily tumultuous political year around the country and faced with more options than in any local election in recent memory, City of Dillon voters chose to go with safer, better-known candidates in this year’s municipal election.

In results posted last night by the Beaverhead County Elections Office, all three incumbent Dillon City Council members who stood for re-election—Mary Jo O’Rourke, Russ Schwandt and Diane Armstrong—easily withstood their challengers, as did sitting City Judge Kaylan Minor.

Two open city positions for which only one person ran each went the only way they could--to Mayor-elect John McGinley and new City Councilperson-elect George Johnston, who will join his wife, O’Rourke, in representing Ward 4 on the Dillon City Council when his term commences in January.

The other open council seat race in Dillon went to Joe Brandon, who won a four-year term as one of Ward 3’s two representatives.

In the City of Lima, David Olsen won the race for mayor and Jacqueline L. Sutton and Travis Wilson took the town council seats.

For a full rundown of the 2021 municipal election results, see next week’s Dillon Tribune.