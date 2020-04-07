Stay at home, school closures extended

Statewide orders to shelter in place and limit public contact were extended another two weeks to slow the spread of the coronavirus in Montana.

Gov. Steve Bullock extended the closures and restrictions to April 24.

"We know that staying home will help to flatten the curve. For every person we take out of the chain of transmission of this virus, the more likely our health care facilities can handle the capacity to respond, and the more likely we can beat back this virus sooner rather than later," he said. "We stay at home to ensure that our health care workers and first responders have adequate time to receive the supplies to keep them, their patients, and their families safe. We stay home to protect Montanans in our rural communities and our rural health care workers who face long distances to access care.

“We also stay home so that we can more quickly rebuild to a thriving economy. It is not a choice between a healthy population and a healthy economy -- the two go hand in hand," Bullock added. "Managing this public health crisis now will help to prevent long-term consequences that could upend our economy for a longer duration and with a worse outcome."

The extension includes the stay at home order, school closures, in restaurant dining and beverage operations, eviction and foreclosure suspensions and the mandatory 14-day self-quarantine for travelers coming into Montana for non-work-related travel.

Other directives or actions taken in response to the COVID-19 emergency stay in effect for the duration of the emergency. Those actions include designating childcare facilities as essential businesses, bolstering food security for Montana families, expanding telemedicine services to Medicaid patients, issuing emergency rules to make unemployment benefits accessible to workers laid off due to COVID-19, emergency loans for small businesses through the Small Business Administration, and seeking an extension on the census deadline.