Statewide reopening plan begins next week

Montana's stay-at-home restrictions will start relaxing Sunday for individuals and Monday for some businesses, as part of a phased reopening plan for the statewide economy.

Gov. Steve Bullock announced the changes Wednesday, stressing the coronavirus pandemic will continue to be a danger in the months to come.

“There are very few states in the country that can say they have seen the number of positive cases decline over these past weeks. Montana can say that because, together, we have made that decline in cases possible,” Bullock said. “While there is reason for optimism this is not a time for celebration. I am going to ask Montanans to continue to go to great lengths to protect one another, to continue looking out for our neighbors who need it the most, and to continue being vigilant in every step we take.”

Bullock issued the statewide stay-at-home order in March to slow the spread of the virus. Though positive cases and deaths from the virus continue to increase, the growth has been slow enough that Bullock believes a cautious reopening of some operations can proceed. The reopening plan was developed with input from public health and business officials, and statewide data.

The stay at home order expires April 26 for individuals and April 27 for businesses; main street and retail businesses can reopen if they can adhere to limited capacity and strict physical distancing protocols. Working from home continues to be encouraged. Businesses that are open must follow all requirements for disinfecting common areas, to protect patrons and employees.

Places of worship can open April 26, provided they can maintain physical distance for people from different households and minimize the number of people in the building. Restaurants, bars, breweries, and distilleries can begin providing some in-business services starting May 4, also following those distancing and maximum occupancy guidelines. Reopened restaurants, bars, breweries and other such businesses must ensure patrons are out of the building by 11:30 p.m.

Schools will be able to hold in-classroom instruction beginning May 7, at its school board's discretion. The Montana High School Association board canceled the spring 2020 sports season due to the ongoing pandemic.

Child care facilities can remain in operation but must follow state and CDC guidelines for operational levels, occupancy, cleaning and personal protection.

Montana's travel quarantine remains in effect. Out-of-state travelers and residents coming from another state or country for non-work-related purposes must quarantine for 14 days.

Gyms, pools, hot tubs, other places of assembly (such as movie theaters and gathering halls) will remain closed until further notice. Senior living and assisted living facilities must continue to prohibit visitors, and those who continue to interact with residents and patients must ensure strict protocols for hygiene and protection are followed.

Enforcement will be handled by area police, and can be prosecuted by county attorneys.

The changes do not prohibit more restrictive local or regional guidelines. Bullock said he expects there will be continued positive cases of the coronavirus and possible deaths in the state, and he will monitor the data to determine if restrictions need to be re-instituted.

“Our new normal is going to look different. This virus isn’t gone from Montana. So as we turn to support our main street businesses and get more families back to work during this time – as we should – we must also be sure to continue looking out for those around us and protecting everyone around us,” Bullock said. “Once we begin to reopen, we want to be able to stay open. Our personal responsibility to protect those around us – particularly those most vulnerable – remains just as important as any time during this pandemic.”

Phases 2 and 3, which outline the additional relaxation of restrictions, do not have specific start dates.

The full directive and phases can be viewed at https://covid19.mt.gov/Portals/223/Documents/04-22-20%20Directive%20and%... .

For more information, visit covid19.mt.gov.