State of Montana road officials outline Highway 324 repair, paving plans

Montana Department of Transportation (MDOT) officials announced their intentions to repair, pave and take over maintenance of portions of Highway 324 in Beaverhead County – eventually.

Andy White, Joe Walsh and Dave Gates spoke with the Beaverhead County Commissioners Feb. 14. White said Highway 324 is classified as part of their secondary roads program. The agency intends to reconstruct and pave about a several-mile stretch roughly from Bannack Pass to the Lemhi Pass turnoff. The road has been a high priority for the commission to fix up since at least 2005.

White said MDOT intends to improve the road and drainage along it, since once the work is done, they likely will not be back for a long while. The state will take over maintenance of that road once the work is completed.

MDOT is in the early phases of the project, declaring its intentions on how to go about the fixes. Still to come are cost estimates, engineering, surveying, obtaining right-of-way easements from land owners as needed, and more. Thievery rough estimate on cost puts the overall project in a $9 million to $15 million range, which may require the work be spread over multiple years due to state budget allocations.

None of those dollars will need to come from the county specifically. They will be part of MDOT’s road budgets for such projects.

Walsh stressed it may be seven- to nine years before the project is designed and finally completed, depending on funding and how quickly the department moves through the required steps.

Once the project gets to a more definitive phase, MDOT will enter into a project-specific agreement with the county, so everyone has a clear idea of what the final work will look like. The county must maintain the roadway until the state finishes the project and officially takes over that responsibility.