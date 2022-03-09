State AG addresses local GOP

Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen spoke to a room of Republicans Saturday night in Dillon as the keynote speaker at the Beaverhead GOP Lincoln-Reagan Dinner. As the state’s top law enforcement official, Knudsen’s words described a dark underbelly of drugs and crime in Montana.

Knudsen described a world in which Mexican cartels are flooding Montana with methamphetamine and fentanyl, which he feels is directly related to a rise in Montana of violent crime and human trafficking. The cause of the drug trade and resulting crime increases is obvious to the Republican from Culbertson and Roosevelt County.

“Southern border,” said Knudsen. “No question. Hard stop. Period. Southern border.”

The single biggest issue facing Montana right now, in Knudsen’s mind is the explosion of dangerous drugs flowing into the state, and the resulting crime that follows the inevitable drug use.

“100% of the methamphetamine and the fentanyl that we are dealing with in Montana is coming across that southern border,” said Knudsen of the open floodgates. “It is all cartel. That is not my opinion, that is not my political statement. I challenge you to go talk to border patrol, go talk to DEA, talk to your local sheriff, DCI – anybody in law enforcement is going to tell you where this stuff is coming from. The Mexican drug cartels are mass producing this stuff, they’re smuggling it across the southern border, and they have it up 1-15 in about 48 hours.”

Knudsen said that the Montana Board of Crime Control has tracked a major spike in violent crime in Montana starting around 2013-14.

“It tracks right along with the increase in methamphetamine,” explained the AG. “Meth is still the drug of choice in Montana, but we are seeing a lot more fentanyl. Our seizures are way up, in the thousands of percent increases, just in the last couple of years. But absolutely, you can track the rise in violent crime - aggravated assaults, sex assaults, homicides, assaults with a weapon – they are all up since 2014, and we are talking 30, 40, 50% increases and it is all directly tied to the drug trade and to the demand. Folks are looking to get their hands on whatever they can and that is leading to the increase in crime.”

Human trafficking has become a priority for Knudsen in his new job. He refers to the problem as a human trafficking issue and no longer uses the term prostitution.

“I think very, very rarely do you have a willing prostitute,” explained Knudsen. “I think that is a small part of that elicit market. Typically, what you are talking about is someone who is being victimized and being forced into that on behalf of somebody else.”

Knudsen noted that his office is seeing more cartel connections to the issue, but the problem isn’t solely centered around organized crime outfits.

“That has become a huge cash cow for the drug cartels,” said Knudsen. “It is not only drug cartels in Montana that are doing that. We have seen a huge increase in our human trafficking cases and investigations, just in the last two years. I’m not saying it has become a bigger problem, I think it has always been here, but we’ve just got a better idea of what it looks like now.”

While more urban states initiated or at least discussed defunding police departments in the aftermath of civil and racial tensions, Knudsen says the issue is not part of the political landscape in Montana and that in fact, the state is benefitting from problems in other areas.

“That is not a thing in Montana,” said Knudsen of the defunding issue. “One of the great things about our state is it is really a draw for law enforcement right now. We are having our highest recruitment for out of state lateral police moves, ever. Montana values the police, we don’t see the ‘defund the police thing’ in Montana and that is really a credit to our citizens.”

Just over one year into his first term as Montana Attorney General, Knudsen says he is most proud of working to re-establish the relationship between his office with that of local law enforcement.

“Whenever I am traveling around, I make it a point to go meet the county sheriff, the county attorney,” said Knudsen. Coming in, I didn’t realize that there was a bit of a rub there from before and I don’t know if that is productive for anybody. That is something we’re trying to overcome and put behind us.”

Without hesitation, Knudsen reiterated his earlier statement on the biggest challenge facing his office going forward.

“Drugs and crime,” he stated. “I hate to beat a dead horse, but when you look at the numbers and what is going on, what is coming across that southern border and the huge increase in seizures and traffic stops. I just feel we’re treating a gunshot wound with a band aid.”

Knudsen’ solution to what he feels is the biggest single challenge facing the state of Montana.

“Until that southern border is somewhat secure again, this will continue to get worse,” said Knudsen. “I don’t know how we handle it from a Montana standpoint with 240 Highway Patrol Troopers. The local sheriffs do a great job, but this stuff is just pouring into our state.

“People definitely get a little shocked when I start throwing out numbers, but you asked what I think is the biggest problem right now and that is it, for sure.”

After Knudsen’s opening speech, a full slate of Republican candidates were given an opportunity to address the Beaverhead gathering. Opening that portion of the evening were three of the four Republican candidates for the U.S House District 1 seat - Ryan Zinke, Mary Todd and Dr. Al Olszewski.

Unopposed local candidates to step up to the microphone and speak were Montana HD 72 Congressman Tom Welch and Senator Jeff Welborn who will term out in two years. Beaverhead County Commissioner Mike McGinley, and incumbent Clerk and Recorder Stacey Reynolds addressed the crowd as well as sheriff candidate David Wendt. In the only local race that features a contested battle on the Republican ballot, incumbent Mike Miller and challenger Michelle Nelon chatted up the gathering at the Frontier Events Center.

Video messages from Montana Sen. Steve Daines, and former President of the United States Donald Trump were played during the banquet.