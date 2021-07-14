Splash pad down again

All in all, it had been operating swimmingly this summer.

But the splash pad at Jaycee Park in downtown Dillon got shut down this week.

“The City of Dillon is sorry to announce that the Splash Pad will be closed until further notice,” read a notice sent on Monday by City Director of Operations Todd Hazelbaker.

“The UV system is not functioning properly at this time. This system disinfects/purifies the water and is a must to keep the splash pad operational,” continued Hazelbaker of the latest in the series of mishaps suffered by the popular downtown warm-weather recreational facility since it opened in 2019.

Actually, since before it opened. The splash pad’s originally targeted 2018 opening got set back a year after city workers discovered that parts of the southeast portion of Jaycee Park it was set to be built upon were sinking.

Subsequent investigations of that land, once occupied by Bagley School, found that the school building had not been properly demolished, with much of its wood and old brick tossed into its basement and buried, instead of hauled away. When that wood and old brick began suffering significant deterioration years later, the ground above it started slowly collapsing into the air pockets created by the biodegradation. The site had to be excavated and the decaying materials removed and replaced with sterner stuff.

The splash pad’s planned delayed debut for Memorial Day Weekend 2019 got delayed itself due to chilly weather—which returned earlier than expected later in the summer to hasten its closing.

Last summer, the splash pad closed just a few hours after it opened on June 1, when all its water disappeared, leaving the water park without water. The culprit turned out to be a large break in the drainage pipes carrying water from the splash pad to its underground recycling tanks.

Repairs allowed the splash pad to reopen later that month with no more significant problems troubling it through the summer—except that at times it seemed too popular and crowded because busloads of children from out of town were coming to use it.

The idea of giving area families with young children a place to congregate and play in hot weather powered the drive to establish the local splash pad.

A gift of $275,000 from Dillon’s John and Phyllis Erb for the splash pad fast-forwarded its planned construction from 2019 to 2018, as part of the Jaycee Park Renovation Project.

Its past problems inspired local plumbers, excavators, city workers and members of the Jaycee Park Renovation Committee to pitch in to get the facility back up and spraying next to the playground at Jaycee Park that got constructed by hundreds of volunteers in 2018.

Hazelbaker said the city is investigating the latest setback at the splash pad, with an eye to getting it operational again as soon as possible.

“We are doing everything we can to get the system up and running,” stated Hazelbaker on Monday of efforts to get the splash pad through its latest difficulties.

“We will notify you as soon as it is functioning correctly.”

Check the Dillon Tribune website (dillontribune.com) for the latest updates on the splash pad.