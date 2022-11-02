Speedy adoptions wow shelter board

Animals at the Beaverhead Animal Shelter barely have time to get their feet on the ground before being adopted out, shelter officials said.

Shelter Executive Director Nikki Knight told the shelter board Oct. 19 that dogs in particular are in high demand.

“We’re rolling through animals right now, which is awesome,” she said.

Knight said the shelter adopted out 18 cats in July, 16 in August and 15 in September. They adopted 20 dogs in July, 30 in August and 38 in September. Those totals do not include foster-to-adopt animals, and adoptions in the first two weeks of October were double those for the entire month of September. She added she expects that number will remain steady, if not increase, over the next few months and the holidays in general.

The shelter’s recent volunteer orientation was well attended, and participants gave a lot of good feedback, Knight said.

Financially, operations are expected to end the year on-budget, she said. Staff are working on updating policies and procedures, including the employee handbook, and recently attended a conference. Knight noted much of what was discussed at the conference were procedures the shelter is already doing, and they were able to give feedback on how it was working.

The next meeting is currently set for Jan. 18, 2023.