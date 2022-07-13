SPARTAN WARRIORS

Staged at hundreds of locations around the world, Spartan Obstacle Course competitions put participants through rigorous tests that might have even daunted the legendarily fit and fearsome warriors of ancient Greece they got named for.

In addition to its usual gauntlet of unusually difficult runs, crawls, hikes, climbs, drags and heavy-load carries, the Spartan Obstacle Course Race run in Utah last weekend presented its participants with a challenging new take on the term “the heat of battle”—with temperatures climbing close to triple digits.

Still, nearly two dozen from Dillon CrossFit took the journey to Utah to meet the challenge, and then persevered their ways over the top of it.

“I was really happy with how it went for us down there,” said Deanna Nelson, owner of Dillon CrossFit, which helped prepare the baker’s dozen of area adults who competed in the baking heat of Utah last weekend—a group that included Nelson herself, along with Maggie Riddle, Eric Wright, Tara Fahrner, Jen Michelson, Travis Nelson, Dustie Nelson, Lane Miller, Kirt Johnston, Kolby Malesich, Auna Johnston (ran it with her mom) and Clancy Bohlman (who with her dad and her husband, Layton Bohlman).

Dillon’s Kolby Malesich finished in the top six percent of the 1,245 men who ran the Spartan Super 10K race that threw 25 obstacles in the path of participants that night include walls, water pits, lowlying barbed wire to crawl beneath, sandbags that require transport and rope climbs.

“He ranked number seven out of 151 individuals in the 40-44 age class,” added Nelson of Malesich, who also helped coach the nine area kids who successfully took on the Spartan course challenges last weekend in Utah——Cael Wright, Camila Matamores, Zoey Michelson, Koen Malesich, Lilly Malesich, Logan Lucon, Ellie Vinson, Zoe Vinson and Savannah Nelson.

“Coach Malesich or ‘Coach Scary’ as the kids named him, led this group in organization and programming the workout sessions for the youth,” noted Nelson of Tuesday evening training sessions with Malesich and Chelsea O’Grady motivating kids to master wall climbs, hikes of the M with heavy medicine balls, rope pulls, rope climbs, spear throws, dragging of heavy sleds, and weighted bucket carries.

But working hard with ‘Coach Scary’ and others to stare down the fears of taking on the Spartan Obstacle Course represents one of the big perks of participation, particularly for first-timers, according to Nelson.

“A first Spartan is always scary for new athletes. It is common to hear them say that they don’t think they can do it. My favorite part of coaching is to take a nervous individual and help them discover what they are capable of,” said Nelson, who has also worked locally as a diabetes educator and cardiac rehab coordinator.

“The truest success is when I hear a formerly frightened individual exclaim during the race that ‘they are having fun,’ and upon completing the race say that they can’t wait to sign up for another one.”