South Carolina man charged with allegedly hitting someone with a car

A South Carolina man pleaded not guilty to charges alleging he hit another person with his car, failed to render aid or report the incident in Fifth Judicial District Court last week. Hunter Fletcher Atwood of Hardeeville, South Carolina, is charged with felony counts of assault with a weapon and failure to comply with requirements resulting in bodily injury or death, and misdemeanor failure to give notice of an accident by the quickest means.

Atwood is accused of hitting another person with his car after an argument over a broken Coke bottle in April, according to charging documents. It is alleged the person stood in front of Atwood’s car to keep him from leaving until he cleaned up the mess he allegedly created, and Atwood drove forward, shoving the man onto the car hood; then turning the wheel to force the man off the hood, and then driving off without helping the man or reporting the incident.

The charging documents did not say how severe the victim’s injuries were as a result.

Atwood faces up to 20 years in prison and a maximum $50,000 fine on the most serious charge. He is out of jail on bond.