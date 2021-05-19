Some BCHS Vo-Ag repairs to commence in summer

Beaverhead County High School’s new Vo-Ag building will get flooring and boiler fixes this summer, though other improvements are unlikely to take place at that time.

District owner’s representative Dan McGee and Superintendent Gary Haverfield said the floors in the building are scheduled to be fixed in June, after students are out for the summer. The work to replace parts for the boiler room – leaking gas manifolds and venting of a buildup of carbon monoxide – is ongoing. Both should be finished before students return in the fall. The flooring contractor agreed to a year warranty on the work, and if it fails again, the entire floor will be removed and replaced.

Staff discovered a litany of problems with the brand-new Vo-Ag building not long after students began using it in 2019. Besides the floors, air and water were leaking into and out of the building, making it difficult to keep the building warm in winter. The school district and general contractors who constructed the facility are working toward mediation over a potential insurance claim, to fund the fixes.

Mediation, though, has not yet started. There have been a number of delays, though McGee and Haverfield said interest expressed from the general contractor’s legal counsel encouraged them it could start soon. That process can take a couple of months, making it unlikely any fixes could be scheduled this summer.

McGee added the district should update its estimated costs for fixes – construction costs have skyrocketed due to supply chain difficulties related to the coronavirus pandemic.

“When we had initially put the repair figures together – that was a year ago – I have concerns the costs have 30-50% increases on material pricing, labor availability, and the ability to actually get the materials to do the repairs,” he said.

McGee was originally hired to manage the BW Lodge renovation project, which is complete. The board will need to consider extending his contract for the ongoing Vo-Ag work; McGee has been documenting the time he spends and work he does for that project, which would likely be paid out of any insurance claim.