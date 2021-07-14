Solar farm tax abatement denied by Beaverhead County Commissioners

A second attempt to secure a tax abatement for Apex Solar’s proposed solar farm failed last week.

The Beaverhead County Commissioners unanimously voted against a tax abatement for Apex Solar, a proposed 80-megawatt generating facility off Ten Mile Road near the county landfill at the July 6 meeting. They approved a 75% abatement for the same facility in December, but Idaho-based developer Clenera disagreed with the 6% tax classification as part of that approval.

Clenera officials applied to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) to be a “small power production-qualifying facility,” which would reduce its taxation rate to 3%. The change nullified the previously-approved abatement, so Clenera requested another tax abatement in the new tax classification.

“Everything is the same about this project, but this time, in accordance with (state) legislation that changed, we notified the county this facility is a qualifying facility,” Clenera representative Zach Genta said at a public hearing prior to the decision.

The commissioners unanimously denied that new abatement, however.

Commissioner Mike McGinley said the prior abatement under the higher taxing class is roughly equivalent to no tax abatement in the new category. He added the new development is no windfall for the county coffers, as the state caps the amount of non-voterapproved taxes a county can take in every year. New development splits that overall tax amount with existing residents, reducing each individual’s tax bill.

“Our revenue can only go up so much, and it reduces the mills for everyone else,” he said. “The county government does not just automatically get rich off this deal – taxpayers across the county are sharing the taxes.”

Genta said the intent is to begin the solar farm’s construction in early 2022. Upland Dillon Argenta Solar, The second 80-megawatt facility nearby, is still in the planning phase. Clenera officials said previously construction may not take place until 2024 or 2025. The developer has not yet asked for a tax abatement on that project.