Snowstorm strands hunters across county

Hunting season kicked off with a bang over the weekend, with over two dozen hunters stranded around Beaverhead County from the season’s first snowstorm.

Roughly 30 hunters were stranded, most of them in the Lima Peaks area, when several feet of snow dropped Friday and Saturday on higher altitudes around the county. Beaverhead Search and Rescue and county sheriff’s deputies were kept busy attempting to locate the stranded hunters.

Deputy Austin Cross told the Beaverhead County Commissioners Monday some of the hunters are seeking county assistance to plow them out.

Some of the locations are very difficult to reach and the county’s equipment is currently being used to clear county roads, Road Supervisor Bob Ferris said. That plowing is expected to wrap up Monday or Tuesday, though any additional snow will slow them down.

Cross said none of the snowed-in individuals are in any immediate danger, with sporadic text reports noting they have heat, water and food. Some of the stranded hunters are sheriff’s deputies from Flathead County, and some others are Navy SEALS. But he reported one person has a heart condition and may need to be evacuated.

Commissioner Tom Rice said it will take at least a day to get some equipment up there, and by then the snow may have melted enough for them to get out on their own.

The weather is expected to warm up, potentially melting some of that snow, Commissioner and Chairman Mike McGinley said, and they may be able to get out on their own if they are patient. McGinley suggested deputies share contact information for residents and companies closer to the locations to see if they can arrange to get the roads cleared at those locations, unless there is an emergency.

“We’ve got our own stuff to take care of. Just because stupidity on their part does not make an emergency on our part,” he said.