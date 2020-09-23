Smoke ushers in air quality, health concerns

Though a weekend cool, rainy spell cleared the air, smoke and air quality issues will plague the state as fires in California, Oregon and Washington continue to burn.

Smoke filled the skies last week, obscuring distant mountain ranges and ushering in air quality alerts statewide. Air quality statewide was in the good to moderate range on Monday, but is expected to change later in the week, according to the Montana Department of Environmental Quality wildfire smoke update website.

“Moderate” air quality can impact “unusually sensitive” individuals, aggravating heart and lung disease issues in those who are susceptible, according to the DEQ. Residents with these concerns should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion.

As air quality worsens, the impact can be felt more generally among those without additional health issues. Once “unhealthy” air quality is determined, residents with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and people with other sensitivities should avoid prolonged exertion, with others reducing that exertion. Officials recommend sensitive groups, older adults and children should stay indoors when air quality reaches “very unhealthy” levels.

Though fire season came roaring in over the past month, Montana’s firefighting fund is sitting healthy compared to the record-setting 2017 fire season, Gov. Steve Bullock said last week. That year the state spent approximately $70 million on fire suppression; this year’s costs sit at $10 million to fight 1,876 fires burning over 260,000 acres. Many of the state’s resources are helping to fight fires in other states at this time, though Bullock said he is prepared to call in assistance if the situation worsens locally.

Bullock reminded residents to be mindful when outside, noting over 75 percent of Montana’s wildfires this season were human-caused.

For more detailed information, visit the air quality website at www.todaysair.mt.gov.