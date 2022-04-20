Small BCHS crew competes at Missoula

The Dillon Beaver track and field team, coming off three canceled meets due to weather, added an impromtu trip to Missoula on Saturday for an unscheduled appearance at the Missoula County Invitaitonal in a field dominated by Class AA teams.“We felt we needed to provide the kids that were around the opportunity to compete,” said Dillon coach Jeremy Anderson of a meet that fell during the school’s spring break and Easter weekend.“Their coaching staff and administration was generous in letting us get in at the last minute to compete. There were some kids that were obviously away with family plans ...