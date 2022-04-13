Slow-paced egg race

It was a little chilly Saturday morning for the Dillon Jaycee Easter Egg Hunt, but the week early scheduling allowed the event to happen. The current snowfall would likely have eliminated the event had the Jaycees waited until Easter weekend for the event. In the photo above, the toddler division ambles toward the eggs and prizes laying about on the ground at Monaco Park. In fact, the older kids reacted off the siren and had nearly cleared Vigilante Park of treats before the toddlers even left the starting line. From the slow start, participants took a leisurely and respectful stroll about grounds. J.P. Plutt photo