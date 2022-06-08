Shipman resets the record book

Dillon senior Ainsley Shipman was not happy with her 2021 State A meet performance. For most athletes, winning five state medals would have been an athletic highlight, but Shipman was disappointed and focused on attaining her high standards at this year’s meet.

Mission accomplished. Shipman earned the maximum possible seven medals at the state meet, with four golds a silver and a bronze for a Class A state meet girls scoring record 50.5 points. The maximum possible is 55 points.

Shipman scored gold in the triple jump with a school record 37’8”. The mark was within two inches of the state class A record so needed to be measured with a special tape. Marks are measured with a cloth tape and if near record breaking they bring in a new tape in case the old tape measure had been stretched through use. Previously, records were measured with a metal tape, but that standard has been relaxed to allow a brand new cloth tape.

Shipman dominated the 300 hurdles with a gold medal time of 44.67 seconds to break Holly Andersen’s mark of 45.33 set in 2014.

Shipman broke yet another Holly Andersen record when she won gold in the 100 meter hurdles at the Western A Divisional at Hamilton the week prior to state. Shipman ran to gold in 14.00, eclipsing Andersen’s 2014 mark of 14.72. Shipman won state gold in a time of 15.14 seconds.

Shipman’s school record season totaled three marks that are the new standard for the up and coming BCHS track stars of the future. They can also shoot for the all-time Class A scoring mark set in Butte at the state meet.

In addition to the 30 team points she earned in her school record events, Shipman posted yet another gold medal in the long jump. She hit 17-10 1/4 for the win. The mark sits only behind Julie Lenegar’s school and state A record leap of 18-11 3/4 set in 2001.

So 40 points in gold, another 8 points for silver in the 100 meters, and with a third in the short relay and fourth in the long relay she added 2.5 points to her total for 50.5 points.