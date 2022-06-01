Shipman posts all-time BCHS state meet

Dillon senior Ainsley Shipman didn’t like the way her state meet ended a year ago and dedicated this season to improving on that five-medal performance of 2021.

“It was great,” said Shipman of her seven-medal performance in Butte last weekend that included a haul of four gold medals, a silver a bronze and a fourth for a best-ever (boys or girls) 58 team point contribution including relays. The best-ever boys happened this year with Treyton Anderson scoring 54 total points off six medals.

“I didn’t really have my best year last year and so coming into this year I said, ‘this is my year,’ and trained like it was and it was,” said Shipman. “I had a lot of confidence going in. I really prepared for it - got a lot of sleep, drank a lot of water - tried to prepare my body for it because I knew I would have a lot of events, so I just did everything I could to prepare for it.”

Shipman dominated both hurdle races and her specialty the triple jump. It was early Saturday that it began to look like a special weekend for the UM signee. Facing two future Lady Griz teammates in Erin Wild and Rileigh McGree, Shipman sat in third place going into her last jump in the finals. She popped a 17-10 and 1/4 for the gold.

“That was definitely the craziest win of them all,” said Shipman. “It was my very last jump, it was now or never, and it was just such an insane feeling. I wasn’t the last jumper because I didn’t go into the finals in first, so everybody had to jump after me still. Watching that made me nervous.”

Shipman kept the magic going with a second place in the 100 meters, an event she just added in the weeks leading up to the post-season.

As a freshman, Shipman won all but four of her competitions in triple jump. Since placing second at state that year, she has finished no lower than first. After her second jump in the triple jump trials, the pit was closed and the event was stopped.

The event judges ruled that Shipman’s second jump could break a state record so they had to bring in a special tape measure to check. The mark didn’t break the record but held up for gold.

In the short relay, Dillon placed third and in the long relay they were fourth to complete Shipman’s collection of seven medals, the most an athlete can win at one state meet.

Due to space and time limitations, the 2022 BCHS track and field story will continue in greater depth next week.

Montana State A Track and Field Meet Charlie Merrifield Track, Butte

Girls team scores: Whitefish 103, Corvallis 78, Laurel 70, Dillon 62, Hardin 53, Columbia Falls 36, Frenchtown 28, Lewistown 20, Butte Central 16, Havre 14, Hamilton 14, Miles City 7, Browning 6, Ronan 6, Stevensville 5, Libby 4, Polson 4

100 Meters – 1. Brooke Zetooney, Whitefish, 12.66. 2. Ainsley Shipman, Dillon, 12.88. 3. Kaydance Reiter, Havre, 12.96. 4. Hailey Ells, Whitefish, 13.05. 5. Ally Sempf, CFalls, 13.06. 6. Farah Wyche, Corvallis, 13.13.

200 Meters – 1. Brooke Zetooney, Whitefish, 25.98. 2. Hailey Ells, Whitefish, 26.22. 3. Ally Sempf, CFalls, 26.36. 4. Claire Hutchison, Stevi, 26.70. 5. Alyse Aby, laurel, 26.85. 6. Kaydance Havre, Corvallis, 26.95.

400 Meters – 1. Olivia Lewis, Corvallis, 59.01. 2. Brooke Zetooney, Whitefish, 59.51. 3. Hailey Ells, Whitefish, 59.69. 4. Carly Cook, Laurel, 1:00.05. 5. Alyse Aby, Laurel, 1:00.30. 6. Claire Hutchison, Stevi, 1:00.80.

800 Meters – 1. Carly Cook, Laurel, 2:17.89. 2. Mariah Aragon, Hardin, 2:23.51. 3. Ellyse Moccasin, Hardin, 2:24.48. 4. Isabelle Cooke, Whitefish, 2:25.56. 5. Olivia Heiner, Ronan, 2:26.32. 6. Greta Tooke, Miles City, 2:26.85.

1600 Meters – 1. Mariah Aragon, Hardin, 5:22.35. 2. Carly Cook, Laurel, 5:23.77. 3. Kiara IronHeart, Browning, 5:31.11. 4. Olivia Heiner, Ronan, 5:33.44. 5. Greta Tooke, Miles City, 5:33.46. 6. Ellyse Moccasin, Hardin, 5:33.88.

3200 Meters – 1. Mariah Aragon, Hardin, 11:55.49. 2. Amara Auch, Corvallis, 12:17.61. 3. Ellyse Moccasin, Hardin, 12:25.58. 4. Sophia Nedens, Hardin, 12:28.25. 5. Kinga Kari, Hamilton, 12:47.26. 6. Halle Heninger, Polson, 12:51.96.

100m Hurdles – 1. Ainsley Shipman, Dillon, 15.14. 2. Olivia Lewis, Corvallis, 15.54. 3. Rylee Herbstritt, Corvallis, 15.93. 4. Maeve Ingelfinger, Whitefish, 16.04. 5. Rylee Armstrong, lewistown, 16.06. 6. Kyanna Jarvis, Havre, 16.89.

300m Hurdles – 1. Ainsley Shipman, Dillon, 44.67. 2. Olivia Lewis, Corvallis, 45.39. 3. Hailey Ells, Whitefish, 46.98. 4. Rylee Armstrong, Lewistown, 47.29. 5. Rylee Herbstritt, Corvallis, 47.46. 6. Maeve Ingelfinger, Whitefish, 47.66.

4x100 Relay – 1. Whitefish (Rachael Wilmot, Hailey Ells, Erin Wilde, Brooke Zetooney), 49.19. 2. Laurel (Mariah Fox, Alyse Aby, Lily Waddell, Kaitlyn Dantic), 49.90. 3. Dillon (Lauryn Petersen, Kylie Konen, Sydney Petersen, Ainsley Shipman), 50.22. 4. CFalls (Ally Sempf, Emma McAllister, Hannah Sempf, Alexis Green), 51.25. 5. Corvallis (Tyisha Lewis, Farah Wyche, Rylee Herbstritt, Olivia Lewis), 51.42. 6. Havre (Kaydance Reiter, Macee May, Sadie Filius, Kyanna Jarvis), 51.66.

4x400 Relay – 1. Whitefish (Rachael Wilmot, Isabelle Cooke, Brooke Zetooney, Hailey Ells), 4:03.99. 2. Corvallis (Rachael Wilmot, Isabelle Cooke, Brooke Zetooney, Hailey Ells), 4:08.37. 3. Columbia Falls (Rylee Herbstritt, Tyisha Lewis, Farah Wyche, Olivia Lewis), 4:11.46. 4. Dillon (Lauryn Petersen, Kylie Konen, Jordyn Walker, Ainsley Shipman), 4:18.86. 5. Laurel (Madison Erving, Kaitlyn Dantic, Alyse Aby, Carly Cook), 4:20.40. 6. Miles City (Annaleis Sloan, Greta Tooke, Camdyn Waterman, Alli Glasscock), 4:21.25.

Shot Put – 1. Madison Lewis, Corvallis, 40-06.25. 2. Maggie Hillis, Laurel, 40-00.75. 3. Sadie Smith, FTown, 39-00.00. 4. Aniya Ross, Lewistown, 35-08.25. 5. Kayla Botkin, FTown, 35-03.25. 6. Mya Winkler, Hamilton, 35-00.25.

Discus – 1. Kayla Botkin, FTown, 129-09. 2. Alanna Auch, Corvallis, 128-05. 3. Kaiya Graves, Laurel, 117-05. 4. Madison Lewis, Corvallis, 116-06. 5. Mya Winkler, Hamilton, 116-00. 6. Ayda Griffin, Hamilton, 115-10.

Javelin – 1. Daeja Fike, Laurel, 142-08. 2. Ella Moodry, Butte Central, 132-09. 3. Brianna Linday, Laurel, 132-02. 4. Bailey Graves, Laurel, 128-07. 5. Tahnee Lewis, Corvallis, 108-05. 6. Autumn Benson, Corvallis, 104-05.

High Jump – 1. Erin Wilde, Whitefish, 5-03.00. 2. Kadie Bends, Hardin, 5-02.00. 3. Hailey Ells, Whitefish, 5-02.00. 4. Ayda Griffin, Hamilton, 5-00.00. 5. Kyanna Jarvis, Havre, 5-00.00. 6. Amber Santos, Dillon, 5-00.00.

Pole Vault – 1. Charlie Ham, FTown, 10-09.00. 2. Hannah Sempf, CFalls, 10-06.00. 3. Chesnee Lawerence, Hamilton, 10-03.00. 4T. Emma McAllister, CFalls, 9-06.00. 4T. Taleah Hernandez, Polson, 9-06.00. 6. Rebekah Walker, CFalls, 9-00.00.

Long Jump – 1. Ainsley Shipman, Dillon, 17-10.25. 2. Rileigh McGree, Butte Central, 17-06.75. 3. Erin Wilde, Whitefish, 17-02.75. 4. Sydney Petersen, Dillon, 16-08.50. 5. Rylee Armstrong, Lewistown, 16-05.75. 6. Samantha Peila, Miles City, 15-11.75.

Triple Jump – 1. Ainsley Shipman, Dillon, 37-04.00. 2. Rylee Armstrong, Lewistown, 35-02.25. 3. Rebekah Walker, CFalls, 34-04.50. 4. Macee May, Havre, 34-03.25. 5. Annaleis Sloan, Miles City, 34-02.25. 6. Kendall Wahl, Billings Central, 33-11.25.