Sheriff, tax issues on Nov. ballot

Beaverhead County residents will decide in November on a new sheriff, whether to tax marijuana sales in the county, and whether to pay more for the Dillon City Library’s operations.

Candidates and issues for the November 2022 ballot were certified last week.

The banner race this year is a three-way contest for county sheriff between Republican David Wendt of Lima, Libertarian Jack T. Nicholas of Dillon, and Independent Chris Brozell of Lima. Wendt is currently undersheriff; Sheriff Paul Craft is retiring at the end of his term in December.

Wendt filed a political practice complaint against Brozell, regarding Brozell’s failure to file timely financial reports and not completely filling out the forms because he did not have a telephone or email address (see related story).

Brozell also has two cases pending in Beaverhead County Justice Court. He is charged with misdemeanor criminal trespass for an incident that occurred Aug. 12, 2021 in Lima, and to misdemeanor disorderly conduct (disrupting a lawful assembly or public meeting) at a Jan. 20, 2022 Beaverhead Conservation District meeting in Dillon. Brozell has pleaded not guilty in both cases. The criminal trespass case is set to go to trial on Dec. 19; the disorderly conduct case has a trial date of Jan. 4, 2023.

The Dillon Public Library is seeking an additional two mills over the existing two mills already taxed to provide more operations and maintenance revenue for the city. The additional millage would be for 10 years, and is estimated to cost $5.40 more per year for owners of $100,000 homes, or $10.80 more per year for those with $200,000 homes.

Residents must also decide if the county should levy a 3% sales tax on all marijuana sales in the county, for either recreational or medicinal purposes. The revenue would be used for any governmental purpose, and would be effective 90 days after approval.

A third question on the ballot – whether the city of Dillon should be allowed to sell recreational marijuana in addition to medicinal marijuana – did not receive enough signatures to appear on the ballot. Supporters were short 39 signatures of the minimum required. Medicinal marijuana sales are currently allowed throughout the county, but residents must approve recreational sales on a ballot before it can be sold here for that purpose.

Two statewide issues will be on the ballot in November – Legislative Referendum 131 and Constitutional Amendment 48. Legislative Referendum 131 (an act adopting the “Born-alive Infant Protection Act”) asks if born-alive infants (including those born alive after an abortion) are legal people requiring medical personnel to preserve their lives with all medically-appropriate and reasonable actions. The referendum also creates a penalty of up to 20 years in prison and a maximum $50,000 fine for health care providers found guilty of failing to take those medicallyappropriate actions. Constitutional Amendment 48 asks if voters want the Montana Constitution to explicitly include Electronic Data and Communications in search and seizure protections.

Candidates for the new 1st Congressional District in Montana include Democrat Monica Tranel, Republican Ryan K. Zinke and Libertarian John Lamb.

Also appearing on the ballot is State Representative District 72 Democrat Holt Gibson, who is challenging incumbent Republican Tom Welch for the spot.

Voters must also choose between Bill D’Alton and Jim Rice for one Montana Supreme Court justice position, and between Ingrid Gustafson and James Brown for a second seat.

Uncontested county races include Commissioner Mike McGinley, Clerk and Recorder Stacey Reynolds, Coroner Charles Coble, County Attorney Jed C. Fitch, Superintendent of Schools Robert “Mike” Miller, Public Administrator Paul Pilgrim, Treasurer Cathy Hucke, and Justice of the Peace Randi R. Braddock.