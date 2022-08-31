Sheriff candidate, school superintendent face political practice complaints

Two Beaverhead County elected office candidates filed Montana Commissioner of Political Practices (COPP) complaints against their opponents for failing to file the proper financial forms.

Beaverhead County Undersheriff David Wendt filed a complaint July 30 against Chris Brozell, alleging he should not be on the November ballot for the oversight. Both are running for Beaverhead County Sheriff.

Earlier this year, candidate Michelle Nelon filed a complaint against Superintendent of Schools Robert “Mike” Miller, making a similar allegation. Miller received 56% of the vote over Nelon’s 44% in the June primary; voter turnout was at 39.53%, according to state election data. Miller is uncontested on the November ballot.

Sheriff complaint highlights financial filing failures Wendt’s complaint argued Brozell failed to file required financial reports, and also objected to Brozell failing to list a telephone number or email address for contact information.

“Brozell has not filed his C5 reports in a timely matter (sic) and all candidates were told that if these reports was (sic) not filed that they would not be on the ballot,” Wendt wrote in the complaint. “Everyone follows the rules and there should not be any exceptions just because he doesn’t have a phone or computer.”

Wendt attached an email message from Compliance Specialist Deborah Belford stating, “In order to be on the ballot, this report does need to be filed,” and goes on to provide links on how to do so. Wendt noted Brozell has likely spent more than $500 on campaign advertisements so far, which requires monthly reporting of both expenses and donations.

“I crossed all my T’s and dotted all my I’s and remained compliant. Everyone should follow the rules or be removed from the ballot,” Wendt added in the complaint.

Brozell provided a written statement to COPP July 5, explaining he cannot file online as without an internet connection, and he does not have a personal phone, so he must file by regular mail. He provided no further explanation.

Brozell wrote a second response Aug. 15 relating to the complaint, attaching receipts for his expenses related to the campaign so far.

“I have made a good faith effort to comply with Montana’s campaign laws and do believe I have met the standards given my situation,” Brozell wrote, requesting a waiver from the requirement due to his circumstances. “I have no phone or internet currently. These circumstances are unique in this day and age and present real difficulties. This situation should not be used to hinder my run for office.”

COPP has not yet ruled on the complaint; Wendt declined to comment. The complaint is Wendt v Brozell, COPP-2022-CFP-016.

School superintendent failed to file required financial documents Separately, Miller was found to be in violation of Montana’s required campaign finance disclosures and failed to follow advertisement guidelines for one of his ads, according to a June 23 decision issued by Commissioner of Political Practices Jeffrey A. Mangan. Nelon filed the complaint in June.

“According to the Commission of Political Practices handbook, policies and Montana State law, Mr. Miller should not have been allowed to be on the ballot for Beaverhead County Superintendent of Schools,” Nelon wrote in the complaint.

COPP’s decision noted Miller failed to file the monthly financial reporting for a candidate spending over $500 on a campaign. It also noted one of his advertisements failed to have the required attribution for political ads, though the complaint was not filed until after the June 7 primary, which rendered the situation moot.

“Had the attribution complaint or concerns been addressed to COPP prior to completion of the primary election, COPP would have contacted candidate Miller and worked with him to bring unattributed material into compliance as provided by (Montana law),” the decision document stated.

A civil fine would be justified in the Miller case, the decision stated. Mangan forwarded the decision to the Lewis and Clark county attorney to prosecute; if they fail to prosecute within 30 days, it goes back to COPP to decide whether to prosecute.

Miller accepted full responsibility, stating he did not realize he needed to fill out financial forms monthly, and he had not expected to spend much on his campaign. That changed when he found out he had an opponent.

“My opponent checked on the computer and found out I hadn’t filed the two reports. And she also said that when I finally did start advertising, I didn’t have the little disclaimer on the bottom. She was correct about that as well,” he said. “It’s tough to admit, but yeah. You can’t claim ignorance of the law. I just misread the whole thing.”

Nelon disagreed with that statement, saying they both were discussing their candidacy at a Republican dinner held March 5; and it was the middle of May when he sent an email to COPP about his contested election.

“He said the reason he was late in filing is that he didn’t know he had an opponent, that was false information....The complaint explanation where he said he didn’t have an opponent was erroneous, because we both spoke together,” she said. “It was very frustrating to me. I was in compliance on everything I spent with my campaign funding, and he just wasn’t.”

Miller partially disputed that claim; he said he found out about the formal opponent from that Republican dinner, but did not realize he needed to file additional forms monthly about his donations and expenses.

“I failed to do that after I knew she was running,” he said.

Miller must continue to file monthly financial reports through the November election, despite running unopposed. He said he has the due dates prominently displayed on his calendar so he would not miss another deadline.

As of last week, Miller had not heard from Lewis and Clark’s county attorney on whether they will prosecute. But assuming he is charged, he will admit the conduct and pay any penalties.

“I’m certainly not going to plead not guilty for something that I obviously did, or for things I did not do that I should have done,” he said. He added he would retain the school superintendent position through December even had he been struck from the primary ballot, since he was appointed to fill the unexpired term of retired Superintendent of Schools Linda Marsh.

Nelon said she felt if had voters known of Miller’s non-compliance, it may have affected the election.

“If voters had known ahead of time he was noncompliant in so many areas on campaign finance, I think that would have changed the outcome, yes,” she said, though she added she expected he would still have been on the ballot.

The case is COPP-2022-CFP-013. Miller praised Nelon for her attention to the issue.

“I think people that know about the complaint are saying it was just sour grapes from her, but it was a legal challenge, it was properly done, so I don’t have any fault with her,” he said. “I wish I had had some coaching during the campaign. I should have had – once I found out I was going to have an opponent – I should have had a secretary or treasurer run my campaign. But I didn’t. Now I know.”