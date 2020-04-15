Shelter staffing changes now permanent

Beaverhead Animal Shelter’s board decided a recent staffing change to split up director duties should be permanent.

The board also chose to add two more board members to its team at the April 7 meeting.

The board approved hiring Nikki Knight as a part-time executive director Feb. 9, to work alongside full-time Operations Director Elizabeth Nutzman. The executive director manages updating policies and procedures, handles marketing and public relations, and compiles data for budgetary decisions. The operations director oversees day-to-day operations, from animal adoptions to employee supervision and staffing. Nutzman had been filling both roles and found she needed more hands-on help.

“Everybody was very enthusiastic about (the new staffing arrangement),” Secretary Lauren Johnson said.

The new board took over July 31, and has worked to update operations to dig out of a $70,000 debt hole and reduce the number of animals in the facility to be more manageable. The debt is largely paid, though updated financials from the shelter’s accountant are harder to come by as her office attempts to work around recent shelter in place orders with the coronavirus pandemic.

The new shelter staff have reduced the number of animals from hundreds crowding the facility to fewer than 10 in the first week of April. The animals that remain are either not yet ready to adopt out, or are in foster homes awaiting adoption (see story in the April 1 edition of the Dillon Tribune).

Johnson said the board agreed to add two more members to its team, with two people who have expressed an interest in being on the board. The board did not formally appoint those two members at the April meeting.

Knight and Nutzman reported on a water leak that took out the inside of an older storage building on the shelter grounds at the end of March. The outside of the building’s roof is intact, but the leak knocked out the ceiling and insides, causing “extensive” water damage. The shelter’s insurance company determined the entire building will need to come down, Knight said.

Shelter staff wanted to turn the building into a small dog and puppy room, she said. They are only in the beginning process of determining how to get the building taken down and replaced.

The board meets at noon the first Tuesday of the month at Hub Insurance, though the coronavirus pandemic has forced them to hold meetings over video conferencing software.