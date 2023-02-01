Shelter board eyes facility future, finances

The Beaverhead Animal Shelter is almost breaking even on its annual budget, which the board hopes to improve on in the next year.

The shelter board discussed its budgeting needs, improving or replacing the existing shelter facility and upcoming events at its Jan. 18 quarterly meeting.

Executive Director Nikki Knight reported the shelter ended the last fiscal year approximately $6,000 short of having a balanced budget. Some final donations and contributions from December still needed to be updated in the shelter’s financial accounting system. Shelter staff exceeded its fundraising goals and continue to look for grant opportunities.

Though a shortfall, the deficit is a big improvement over previous years, when budget amounts were unclear under prior administrations.

“So we’re still treading water a bit, but we are keeping our head above it,” Treasurer Brian England said. “It seems in 2023, in terms of financial planning, it’s not going to be substantially different. I’d like to see a plan where we start putting money in the bank rather than taking it out of our very meager bank account. I’d like to see us looking toward establishing an endowment.”

England also stressed a goal of upping wages for existing staff.

“When you look at the numbers, we’re still operating on a shoestring,” he said. “We’re paying the minimum legally required, and one of our problems is we don’t have enough people. We’re in a facility that has sparks and smoke flying from electrical outlets – I know we don’t want to be in that situation forever.”

The board is considering a capital campaign to update or replace the older parts of the shelter building. The current structure continues to have maintenance problems, and surgeries and spay and neuter clinics cannot take place with the existing operating room because of mold.

Knight noted they now have a volunteer coordinator – also a volunteer – to help better organize those who donate their time to help out. A volunteer training session also helped bring in more volunteers. The shelter is hoping to have a foster coordinator to better coordinate foster households working with staff.

Animals are being adopted out almost as quickly as they come in, which is a positive for the animals and for the shelter, Knight added.

Shelter staff hope to set up a calendar of events for the year, which may include “microchip clinics” for pet owners to ensure they can find their animal if it gets lost, and hold some wellness clinics and dog behavior training sessions in the community. Eventually, the shelter wants to hold vaccination clinics in house when it has safe and sterile facilities to do so. Until then, the shelter is hoping to work with the local Kennel Club, Spay Montana and mobile clinics this year to meet that need.

The shelter board is seeking more board members; those interested can contact the shelter at 406-683-8119, email beaverheadshelter@gmail.com or message them on Facebook. The board meets at noon the third Wednesday of the month each quarter. The next meeting is currently scheduled for April 19.