Sex crime cases rising in city

Cases involving sex crimes surged recently in the city, according to the local police chief.

But perhaps that surge can be attributed less to a dramatic increase in people committing those crimes than in a boost in the rate of victims’ confidence in reporting such crimes to police.

And that difference could determine whether the surge represents a horrible or a somewhat hopeful development, according to Dillon Police Chief Don Guiberson.

“We have a lot of sexual assaults right now we are dealing with,” Guiberson advised the Dillon City Council last month.

“I don’t know why. But there are a lot of them. I’m hoping it’s because people are more comfortable reporting them—I think that may be some of it,” commented Guiberson, a veteran of more than two decades in local law enforcement.

“These victims are so brave,” continued Guiberson.

“It’s such a horrific crime. But now they have some outlets to help them,” said Guiberson.

“We are getting more cases. Maybe it’s a positive, maybe they are more willing to report—I hope that’s the case,” added Guiberson, citing the work of the local Child Evaluation Center and Kayla Patrick, the victims assistant for Beaverhead County.

“I would love to say it was due to all the work I do and the Community Support Center,” said Patrick, citing the local Women’s Resource Center-Community Support Center.

“But I think a lot of it is more the stigma around reporting, that people are believing survivors more,” said Patrick, referring to recent movements in society such as #MeToo that have emboldened more victims of sex crimes to step forward to tell their stories.

“It was so hard to report before. There’s such a stigma to it. And there still is a stigma to it. However, I feel that women for the most part now that are victimized maybe are feeling a little more confident, maybe they are feeling a little more trusted,” said Guiberson.

Patrick believes more cases involving sexual assault arose recently also due to the easing of pandemic restrictions on how people interacted with one another.

That easing both allowed victims more access to people they could report sexual assaults to—such as school counselors or friends or trusted coworkers. And it also gave perpetrators more access to potential victims, according to Patrick.

“I think everything was down during lockdown, but as soon as everything started opening up, that is when I saw a big spike,” said Patrick, who worked as a victim’s advocate with the Community Support Center before taking on her current job.

“Women couldn’t report because they were not going to school or work. Their counselors, classmates and coworkers didn’t see the signs,” added Patrick, who said most of the cases she has seen involve victims and perpetrators aged from the midteens to mid-20s—the age range she usually saw in relation to sexual offenses even before the pandemic.

“Everybody was shut in for so long. Now they are able to get out,” added Patrick, who said that many sexual assault cases involve alcohol.

“Everybody is back to going out, the bars are open,” said Patrick.

“A big thing now, working on teaching kids about consent and what that means. Consent is not just saying, ‘Yes, I want to do this.’ It’s also a lot about body language,” said Patrick.

“We are now starting to see what teaching kids about consent really means.”