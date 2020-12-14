Seventh county resident dies of COVID-19

A woman in her 80s died of COVID-19 on Friday, public health officials announced. The woman was hospitalized in a Beaverhead County facility.

"Public health is saddened by the loss of several community members in the last few weeks due to COVID-19 and our hearts and prayers go out to all of the family and friends of these individuals," health officials said in a statement late Monday.

The county has 703 total cases with 55 active as of 5 p.m. Monday, according to public health's Facebook page.

