Serious crime wave flooding Dillon area

Along with the myriad of other big problems this problematic year has brought to the area, local police are currently flooded with an overflow of serious crime cases.

“We are dealing with a lot of felonies right now,” Dillon Police Chief Don Guiberson told the Dillon Tribune last week.

“We have around two dozen active individual felony charges—and that is the police department alone. Those are the charges the county attorney’s office has in prosecution or they’ve been charged out,” continued Guiberson.

“Are those individual violations or individual cases?” City Councilperson Mary Jo O’Rourke asked Guiberson of the large felony load during last week’s Dillon City Council meeting.

“Those are individual cases, so they have more than one charge in them,” replied the police chief.

“Beyond those, we probably have another dozen or so that are being investigated. Charges haven’t been filed yet in them, but could be coming soon,” added Guiberson.

The causes of that the felony case glut are all either directly or indirectly related to the ongoing pandemic and all the life changes it’s imposed on or triggered in people, said Guiberson.

Crimes committed in homes during the shutdown earlier this year of schools and many businesses fueled an increase in the criminal case load still burdening local police department and other area agencies.

“A lot of our felonies I believe happened when school wasn’t in session,” said Guiberson of a pandemic-inspired local public schools shutdown that kept school-aged children holed up at home from early spring to early September this year—making some more susceptible to child abuse.

“When schools reopened, that opened up the reporting of crimes that had happened during the shutdown. In particular, we have had cases involving some crimes against children that are disturbing to say the least. We got a lot of reports that would have normally been staggered across that time period. But with the reopening of society and schools, we got a lot of those reports all at once,” said Guiberson of a surge in crime reporting likely brought on by young victims again having regular access to adults outside their families whom they could report the alleged crimes to.

Cases involving other crimes committed within the home against fellow family members have also spiked this year.

“We’ve had an increase in domestics,” City Attorney Jim Dolan reported to the Dillon City Council last week.

“I suspect the domestics are probably pandemic-related,” added Dolan.

“We are getting a lot more calls on issues related to the home. People are not getting out as much, so the potential for domestic blow ups is higher,” said Guiberson.

Mental health pressures ratcheted up by the pandemic have led to many of those domestic problems and other serious criminal issues while also helping deny people access to some of the resources to help cope with them, said Guiberson.

“Mental health issues and crime often go hand in hand,” said Guiberson.

“And I think every single person in the country right now is dealing with some kind of mental health issue. Those who had underlying mental health problems before this are probably in an exacerbated state right now. And with funding decreasing, places are closed. So, people don’t have access to the mental health care they need,” continued Guiberson, noting the tightening of access to mental health professionals in the area over recent years due to pandemic shutdowns, funding shortages and other issues.

“A lot of people in the community stepped up and tried to fill that void, but unfortunately that void is pretty difficult to fill when you start pulling funding away,” said Guiberson, whose officers have gone through extensive training in dealing with mental health issues and crime in recent years.

“It comes in handy all the time. When we deal with people, it’s not just people involved in crime. We deal with a lot of people in mental health crises,” said Guiberson.

“We’re not social workers. We’re not mental health professionals. But we are often the first people that people in mental health crises come in contact with. So, we as a department have really pushed mental health crisis intervention training for our officers,” said Guiberson, noting that the State of Montana has done the same in recent years

“Mental health was a big problem before the pandemic even hit—the lack of funding or resources for people in mental health crises or who have mental health disabilities,” added Guiberson.

“I think the pandemic has heightened those problems. People in mental health crises just don’t know where to go anymore.”

Studies show that the pandemic has compelled more and more people to turn to alcohol and other substances that can contribute to domestic issues, as well as lead to drunk driving arrests.

“I think substance abuse has been a major player. It always is, but during the pandemic it’s gotten more dramatic,” said Guiberson.

“We have seen a big uptick in substance abuse and crimes related to that. Our DUI numbers have gone way up, as have aggravated DUIs—which involve people with twice the legal limit of alcohol in their systems,” said Guiberson of a distinction that can elevate a DUI to the level of felony in Montana.

More serious criminal cases mean more case work for law enforcement, prosecutors and other legal workers.

“Felony cases are very time consuming to investigate,” said Guiberson.

“And we don’t have detectives within our police department,” noted Guiberson of a personnel limitation related to his department’s relatively small size and limited funding.

“So each officer has to conduct his or her own case investigations.”

And with more cases going to court, the area court systems will soon begin to feel the strain along with law enforcement.

“That is still kind of on the backburner, but it will be coming,” said Guiberson.

“Everybody is having to work 10 times harder, to get less done,” lamented Guiberson of an unfortunate dynamic brought on by the changes in process and practices necessitated by the pandemic—or an increase in dangers to law enforcement officers in situations where they don’t have the option of adjusting their approaches.

“Just arresting people is harder. A lot of the people we deal with are not taking safety precautions. And you can’t social distance during an arrest. It’s not like the Andy Griffith Show. You can’t toss them the handcuffs and have them put them on,” said Guiberson.

“Plus, almost every person we go to arrest now says they have COVID to try to put a scare into us. So, that’s an added problem,” said Guiberson.

“You can’t interview a suspect of witness by Zoom,” noted Guiberson of a limitation of a tech tool many have employed to safely interact with others during the pandemic.

“Transporting people safely is an added problem,” said Guiberson, whose officers wear face coverings while on duty while many criminal suspects go maskless.

“My big concern is my workforce. Because if the virus spreads through our department, I don’t know what we’d do. We have a whole community we have to protect. So, we have to keep ourselves safe from the virus so we can continue to work to keep people in the community safe from all sorts of dangers,” said Guiberson, who has instituted numerous changes in how his department goes about its business during the pandemic, such as limiting the number of people in the police station at any one time so social distancing can be maintained.

“We are just doing the best we can. I think everybody is dealing with it as best they can,” said Guiberson, who believes some of the innovations his department has come up with to cope with coronavirus considerations will help it function more effectively, even after the pandemic passes.

“I am very impressed with our officers and how they are handling all this. We have been doing most things the same way for a long time. But we are trying to think outside the box now and so things differently when necessary. Out of all this, that is what I am most impressed with—our officers ability to adapt,” said Guiberson.

“This experience will make them better officers. We are learning some new things. So, it’s not all bad.”