Self-protection: Free online cyber security class

Cyber security seems a lot like the weather.

It’s ever shifting, and pretty much impacts everyone, everywhere, in a wide range of ways—some of them devastating and life-altering.

So, people tend to talk a lot about cyber security.

Which brings up the main way cyber security is not like the weather—there is something you can do about it.

A whole bunch of somethings, which will be outlined in “How Organizations Get Hacked and What You Can Do About It!”—a free, one-hour webinar set for Friday, September 30, starting at 10 a.m.

“We wanted to do a training that could help with this issue, because millions of people get hacked every year,” explained Courtney Loeffler, regional director of event sponsor--the Small Business Development Center for Headwaters RD&C, an economic development nonprofit that offers training, homebuying classes, technical advice and other services across seven counties in southwest Montana.

“A lot of people don’t understand how to prevent getting hacked. Or they get hacked and aren’t sure what to do about it,” added Loeffler of maladies Friday’s presentation will offer some potential remedies for through a virtual presentation by Matt Durrin,.

“He will go over the most recent threats and what he’s seen and different ways to protect yourself and your business,” said Loeffler of Durrin, who’s been cited in the Wall Street Jounral for his work as director of training and response for LMG Security—a Montanabased network and computer security firm “It will be a live presentation, offered virtually, with data and a bunch of information and tricks and tips on getting hacked,” said Loeffler of a class that will use screen shots to help attendees understand the potential dangers in some things they see semi-regularly online.

“We will set aside time for Q&A in the end. If he can’t get to all the questions, he will take them and get the answers to them later, and we will send the answers out to the group,” stated Loeffler of the planned final stages of a presentation open to all.

“Our target audience is any business across the state. But it’s a virtual event, so anyone can attend,” said Loeffler of the hour-long online class being produced with funding from the COVID Cares Act.

“I think people are excited to get back to in-person events, but still like the virtual option. The virtual aspect is nice because we can target a whole geographic region. If we do an in-person event, we have to hold it in one location and hope people will travel there from other places to attend,” noted Loeffler of a m.o. that Headwaters used to keep fulfilling its mission during the pandemic.

“With this topic, we figured we’d offer it virtually so we can reach as many people as possible. It will be nice to be able to service people in Butte-Silver Bow, and Beaverhead, and Jefferson all at one virtual event.”

To register for the event, go to bit.ly/CYBERSBDC and click on the SIGN UP button at the top left of the page.

For more information, email cloeffler@headwatersrcd.org.