Second, third county residents die of COVID-19

Two Beaverhead County residents died this week from the coronavirus at area hospital facilities, public health officials say.

A woman in her 80s died Thursday, and a man in his 70s died Friday, according to Beaverhead County Public Health Director Sue Hansen. There are three total deaths in the county from the virus; the first was a woman in her 60s in August. Hansen did not provide more information about the two individuals or the healthcare facility where they died.

The county added 41 new cases this week as of Monday, according to state of Montana data. The majority of new cases were in the 20-29 age group (14), followed by the 60-69 age group (8) and 10-19 age group (6). New cases were also counted in residents in their 30s, 40s, 50s, and 70s.

Beaverhead County has 55 active cases and 349 total as of Monday. Sixteen residents have been hospitalized since the start of the pandemic, according to public health.

A Dillon Elementary School teacher tested positive for the virus, Superintendent Randy Shipman announced Monday. The teacher was last in school on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Only a few new COVID cases showed up in area schools this week. The state’s weekly school report noted an additional two COVID-19 cases at the University of Montana Western, with one new case listed at Dillon Middle School. The report counts the number of cases from the start of the school year, and was current as of Nov. 5.

Montana added 4,894 new cases and 58 deaths this week. As of Monday, the state counted 40,053 total positive COVID cases and 457 total deaths since March. Cascade, Flathead, Gallatin, Missoula and Yellowstone counties each had triple-digit daily increases for part of the week. Flathead County saw a 243-new cases spike on Saturday; Yellowstone County saw a 223- new case spike on Monday.

Counties with the most active cases include Yellowstone (3,680), Cascade (1,827), Missoula (1,457), Gallatin (1,449), Lewis and Clark (1,139) and Flathead (1,072) counties.

Hospitals and health care facilities with more than 90 percent of their available beds in use include Crow Northern Cheyenne Hospital in Big Horn County, Beartooth Billings Clinic in Carbon County, Holy Rosary Healthcare in Custer County, Shodair Children’s Hospital and St. Peters Health in Lewis and Clark County, and three of four medical facilities in Yellowstone County.

Most COVID-19 cases in the state are from residents in their 20s, followed by those in their 30s. Deaths occur more often in older residents, specifically men (56 percent of deaths). Women in the state make up 52 percent of all cases, according to Montana demographic data.

There were more than 9.8 million COVID-19 cases and over 236,500 deaths counted nationwide as of Sunday. The nation set records for 117,988 new cases and 1,135 new

deaths counted daily on Friday, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).