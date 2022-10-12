Second juvenile rapist issued partially suspended sentence

A Billings man received a total of five years in the Montana Department of Corrections for forcing sex on a woman in 2021.

The now 19-year-old was the second defendant in the case to be sentenced in Fifth Judicial District Court Oct. 4. He was sentenced to 25 years in the DOC, with 20 years suspended and credit for time served. He must also register as a sexual offender, receive required treatment, and pay court fees.

The other boy received a similar sentence from Judge Luke Berger on Oct. 4, in line with the plea agreement in the case. The boys were 16 and 17 when the crime occurred in April 2021.

The Dillon Tribune does not identify juveniles involved in crimes or victims of sexual crimes. The case was prosecuted in adult court due to the severity of the crime.

Both boys previously pleaded guilty to felony sexual intercourse without consent as part of a plea deal. The original charge had more severe penalties under Montana’s “gang rape” statute, as they were accused of having sex with the woman at the same time.

Prior to sentencing, Victim/ Witness assistant Kayla Patrick read the victim’s impact statement. The statement described the woman’s ongoing nightmares, difficulty trusting others, emotional and mental issues after the incident.

“I have nightmares where I start off trembling, then crying, yelling for it to stop, sitting straight up and screaming. I fall back down into the fetal positions and my boyfriend tries to wake me. As soon as I open my eyes, I fight like I’m trying to stop it from happening again,” she wrote. “I have this anger inside that I don’t know how to handle. I turned to self harm, but that didn’t seem to be enough. There wasn’t enough pain to mask the disgust I felt towards myself, the disgust I still feel.”

Montana Assistant Attorney General Thorin Geist requested the court sentence in line with the plea agreement, though with reservations based on the boy’s comments in the presentence investigation.

“When I first reviewed the presentence investigation report, I was a bit troubled by the defendant’s comment that ‘there’s no hard evidence that he committed the crime.’ It’s a little surprising, considering he’s the one that cooperated with law enforcement and admitted his conduct,” Geist said, adding the boy acknowledged the crime in the psycho-sexual evaluation.

Geist reminded the court the victim supported the plea agreement.

Defense attorney Victor Bunitsky requested following the plea agreement, noting the boy – like many of his clients – was “young and dumb” and committed a crime that is life-altering to the victim and himself.

“He admitted his wrongdoing, and he’s willing to accept the consequences of his actions,” Bunitsky said.

The boy apologized to the victim, adding, “I didn’t mean to do this. This is not the person I want to be...I won’t do this ever again.”

Berger sentenced in line with the plea agreement, noting the victim agreed with that outcome. He added if the boy does not change his behavior, it will come back to bite him in the future.

“You did something that you can’t change, but you can change how you go forward in the future,” he said. “You can lie to me – you can lie to everyone – but if you’re lying to yourself, then it’s going to continue.

“Only time is going to tell what the true result of this is. If you are open and honest and deal with everything you need to, and take the treatment, and do what you’re supposed to, then you won’t come back,” Berger added. “If you don’t want to come back here, don’t get in your own way. Be honest with yourself and accept responsibility....”