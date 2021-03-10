Second Dillon man arrested, charged for D.C. riot conduct

A 32-year-old Dillon man was arrested Saturday at a New York airport by federal agents for allegedly assaulting officers, obstructing justice and other crimes related to the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riots.

Isaac Steve Sturgeon appeared Monday by video in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York on eight charges in front of Chief Magistrate Judge Cheryl Pollak. He was issued a $250,000 bond for release, signed by six suretors and to be secured with a $90,000 plot of land he owns within three days.

Sturgeon was indicted by a grand jury on Jan. 8, and is charged with obstruction of an official proceeding; assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers; civil disorder; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds; impeding passage through or within the grounds or any of the Capitol buildings; and engaging in an act of physical violence in the grounds or any of the Capitol buildings, according to the indictment filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

Sturgeon owns a local lawn care business. He is the second Dillonarea businessman to be charged for conduct from the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Henry “Hank” Muntzer, owner of Dillon Appliance on South Atlantic Street, pleaded not guilty to five charges in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia in February.

Sturgeon is pictured as 104-AFO on the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Capitol Violence “wanted” list, according to John Marzulli, a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York.

Sturgeon is accused of helping others at the riot pick up a metal police barricade and shove it into Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) officers. Sturgeon was identified through police body camera footage and other images and video from the riot, according to a removal complaint filed by federal agents with the U.S. District Court, Eastern District of New York.

Images and video posted on Sturgeon’s Instagram account showed he was present at the Jan. 6 incident. The complaint indicated tips and open source searches identified Sturgeon from the FBI picture and social media.

Sturgeon allegedly traveled to Kenya, Africa on Jan. 24, and later purchased a return ticket for April 5. Kenyan authorities deported Sturgeon prior to his return date. Sturgeon flew out of Kenya on March 5, and arrived at John F. Kennedy International Airport on March 6, where federal authorities arrested him.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Tara McGrath, of the Eastern District of New York, argued for a “substantial” bond, calling Sturgeon a “serious flight risk.”

McGrath told the court evidence indicated Sturgeon left D.C. and headed to Florida, then the Virgin Islands. The FBI posted its bulletin with Sturgeon’s photograph on Jan. 16; Sturgeon purchased a ticket to Kenya a week later, on Jan. 23, she said. The ticket indicated he was planning to return March 13, but Sturgeon did not officially have a return ticket, she noted.

McGrath added that Sturgeon purchased a return ticket for April in Kenya, but was forced to return earlier when Kenyan authorities deported him. McGrath also pointed to “serious anomalies” with Sturgeon’s passport, noting he had renewed his passport early (it was not set to expire until 2025).

Federal Public Defender Ashley Burrell argued for a reduced bond, stating Sturgeon is not a risk due to substantial ties to the Dillon community, and stating he voluntarily went to the Kenyan authorities and bought a return ticket to the U.S. Burrell added Sturgeon’s passport was confiscated, so he would not be able to leave the country.

Sturgeon told the court he renewed his passport early because it was full of stamps from past travel, and he had no space left for more. Photographs on Sturgeon’s Instagram account are from several different continents.

Conditions for bond release include turning over weapons to authorities, not leave the state of Montana (unless needing to attend court in the District of Columbia); not be at the U.S. or other Capitol buildings; cannot speak to coconspirators outside the presence of counsel; must live with his parents in Montana; and have location monitoring until the bond is secured.