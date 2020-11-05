Second COVID-19 death occurs in Beaverhead

A second Beaverhead County resident has died from the coronavirus.

Public Health Director Sue Hansen announced Thursday a woman in her 80s died from the virus. The woman was hospitalized in Beaverhead County.

Further information about the resident was not released.

There are 331 total cases and two confirmed deaths as of 5 p.m. Thursday in the county; 42 are considered "active" cases, and two individuals are hospitalized.

