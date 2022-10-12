SD#10 opts to spend support monies on reader boards

Under a plan proposed by its superintendent and approved unanimously by its board last month, Dillon Elementary School District #10 will purchase a pair of electronic reader boards, using approximately $60,000 originally intended to hire an in-person psychological support professional for its students.

“We have not been able to hire a Project Aware therapist,” SD #10 Superintendent Randy Shipman informed members of the district’s Board of Trustees at their September meeting, referring to funds still needing to be spent out of a grant from Project Aware (Advancing Wellness and Resiliency in Education).

An initiative funded by SAMHSA (Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services)— an agency within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services—Project Aware focuses on “the mental health of youth in schools.”

Project Aware granted SD #10 a sum of $337,000 to be spent over five years.

“We’re just going to have to move that money into these signs, if you guys approve,” Superintendent Randy Shipman advised the SD #10 Board of Trustees of the $60,000 the district had set aside to hire a therapist.

Shipman said the district had spent around $12,000 in the previous year on tele-theray appointments for students, but the other 80 percent of the $60,000 budgeted went unspent, with the balance hanging in the balance of ‘use it or lose it’.

“We can only carry over so much, and we will lose some of it,” advised Shipman.

“It’s an opportunity where we can use— because they’re very expensive—we can use Project Aware funds to pay for the two reader boards, we can put one in front of DMS [Dillon Middle School], and one in front of Parkview,” added Shipman of the two, two-sided boards costing $29,762 each that will put out positive messages and information to the district’s parents and students.

“It’s an acceptable use to use this money for a reader board,” asserted Shipman.

“What are the advantages of having something like this?” wondered SD #10 Trustee Sarah Hartman.

“It goes right in line with our core values and goals about engaging and keeping our community and parents up to date,” insisted Dillon Middle School Principal Joel Rogers, who said the old-school, manual message board outside the middle school for the past quarter-century-plus had become more trouble than it was worth.

“Right now, it’s an absolute nightmare. Our board is broken, letters are falling off. You have to get up on a ladder anytime you want to change anything,” said Roger of the manually loaded message board set up near the end of last century outside DMS.

“For us, at the middle school, we can constantly have ‘Football game Thursday 4 p.m. Butte East,’” said Rogers, using what would be a typical message broadcast by the new sign.

“We can constantly have those communications, and it’s very simple, because we can do it electronically. We don’t have to go up to the board to do it,” said Rogers.

“So, I’m going to play devil’s advocate,” interjected Hartman, “you couldn’t find a therapist to hire, so we are taking the money and shifting it. What would you say to a person who’s like, ‘we need personnel, we need a new roof, our air conditioners are blowing up. Do we really have $60,000 to put into reader boards?’” “There are certain allowable costs for the money,” replied Shipman.

“This is an allowable cost. Supplanting salaries is not,” said Shipman. “There are things we can use it for, there are things we can’t use it for. Air conditioners and heating units—although they may be needed and good and all that—are not acceptable uses for this money.”

“So, next year, if you were able to find a therapist and hire someone, there would be additional funds available next year when those decisions are made?” asked Hartman. “It’s still a goal to try to use that money to hire a therapist?”

“Oh, yeah,” repled Shipman. “It’s already in the next budget.”