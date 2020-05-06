SD #10 students staying home thru summer

Dillon Elementary School District #10 chose last week to keep its students in class through the end of the current school year, while continuing to keep them out of the classroom.

In a unanimous vote at a special meeting called for last Wednesday, April 29, the SD #10 Board of Trustees decided that the district’s teachers would continue to use online resources and other alternate techniques to deliver instruction to Parkview Elementary and Dillon Middle School students in their homes through the adjournment of the school year on May 29, due to concerns over the ongoing new coronavirus pandemic.

“Just this afternoon, the city-county board of health... strongly recommended school boards close schools for remainder of the school year,” SD #10 Superintendent Randy Shipman informed members of the SD #10 Board last Wednesday of a meeting held earlier that day that included Beaverhead County health officials, as well as representatives from the City of Dillon and local schools.

“We all know that on May 7, we have the right to go back to school, and it is up to the local school boards to determine whether or not to bring students back on campus or not,” said Shipman, referring to a portion of Phase 1 of Gov. Steve Bullock’s plan to reopen Montana following his “shelter at home” order in April.

“The governor has allowed to open school back up on May 7, at that point there is only a couple weeks left of school—two weeks for eighth graders, three weeks for the rest of us,” noted Shipman, citing a compressed timeline that has in part inspired many school districts across the state to forego classroom sessions for the rest of the 2019-20 school year.

“At this point in time, I would strongly encourage us to follow the strong recommendation from county health to close schools,” said Shipman, echoing what Beaverhead County High School Superintendent Gary Haverfield was telling his board at a meeting going on simultaneously across town (see story on page 2).

“When we say ‘close schools’ it’s to close schools to onsite instruction for the rest of the year,” continued Shipman.

“It’s to not have kids come back, but to continue the offsite, online, remote learning delivery system or program that we currently have in place until May 29,” said Shipman of a system rapidly developed by teachers and the school’s administration to continuing educating students through computers, online gettogethers and the delivery of packets of education materials to students living in homes without computers.

Shipman noted that continuing with offsite instruction allows SD #10 to keep receiving state funding through the end of the current fiscal year on June 30, as well as to keep educating its students while helping safeguard their health—and the health of others in the community.

“It speaks to the health and safety of all of our staff and students, as well as to our community at large, which they didn’t talk about a whole lot, but that goes without saying. If one of our kids or staff got sick and took it home to grandma or grandpa,” said Shipman of the coronavirus that can lead to the development of the COVID-19 disease that has already killed more than 60,000 Americans this year while proving particularly deadly for the elderly.

“It would be near impossible to follow the CDC guidelines on social distancing and things like that in school,” continued Shipman, referring to guidelines on social distancing issued by Bullock and the national Center for Disease Control (CDC).

“It was patently clear that they don’t think we should be coming back to school,” agreed longtime SD #10 Trustee Kathy Hilton of the meeting with county health officials that she had also attended earlier in the day.

“The distancing thing for five year olds, it’s really not even practical to do, and with the parents survey that high percentage saying we want to keep our kids home, we are not going to send them back anyhow,” continued Hilton, referring to recent surveys of district parents discussed earlier in the SD #10 meeting that indicated 80 percent of Dillon Middle School and 89 percent of Parkview Elementary school parents responding did not want students returning to on-site learning in SD #10 classrooms before next school year.

“We need to finish up the year and spend our summer getting ready to get things in place so we can come back to school and not have to shut down again,” said Hilton, the longtime SD #10 Board vice chair.

“Take this summer and figure that out so that in the fall, if we have to close after we open or before we even open everybody’s school year, everybody has got it, we know what to do.”

SD #10 does plan on holding a graduation ceremony later this month for its graduating eighth graders, though in dramatically modified form.

“We are full steam ahead with graduation,” DMS Principal Joel Rogers advised the SD #10 board last week.

“Our graduation is not going to be a live thing, but it is going to be a prerecorded video. Our students are actually going to take part in their own graduation. That is part of their assignments for the next couple of weeks. They are actually going to create PowerPoint slides that are individual to them with their names, quotes, pictures, things like that,” said Rogers of plans for a multimedia ceremony set for May 26, that will include speeches from some members of SD #10’s administration and students.

“I thought it was important that our kids take some ownership in it. I think the more ownership they have in it, the more they are going to watch it,” said Rogers of a ceremony that the district plans to simulcast on its Facebook page.

“Under the circumstances,” said Hilton of the DMS graduation plans, “that sounds fantastic.”