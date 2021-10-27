SD #10 officials defend close contacts plan

School District #10 administrators argued their district’s changes allowing for COVID-19 close contact students to remain in school wearing masks or learn at home are designed to keep everyone in the school safe.

SD #10 Superintendent Randy Shipman and Parkview Elementary Principal Greg Fitzgerald told the Beaverhead County-City Board of Health they believed their new protocols are more stringent than what other school districts are doing in the state, and do not put the district in legal jeopardy.

“I was a bit offended by some of the stuff in the paper yesterday, so I wanted to come and defend a little bit on what we are doing in the district,” Shipman began. “To be clear. My board is doing everything it can – and we are doing everything we can – to keep kids healthy and safe. I know (Public Health Director Sue (Hansen) and (Health Officer) Dr. (Megan) Evans do not agree with it 100%, but there are a lot of districts doing actually less than what we’re doing. We are actually putting masks on kids when they are considered a close contact – with parental permission.”

Shipman referred to an Oct. 20 story in the Dillon Tribune about the new Beaverhead County High School’s COVID-19 close contacts protocol, which mirrors the one at SD #10. The BCHS school board approved that policy at a special Oct. 14 board meeting.

The close contacts plan allows parents to decide, if their student is considered a close contact, to have them go to school with a mask for the days they are in quarantine, or have them learn remotely from home until the time period has passed, he said.

“The article in the paper with the high school yesterday made it sound like we were putting our people at risk, and I don’t believe we’re doing that. In fact, we’re getting to them a lot quicker than county health – no offense to Sue, they are overwhelmed,” Shipman said.

Parent Michelle Brown told the health board SD #10’s plan gives parents a choice, something she believes has been left out of many public health decisions related to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Randy’s plan seems more effective than what you’re doing right now,” she said. “If you know you’re a close contact and you believe that, you can take appropriate action.”

Brown said she was notified her child was a close contact to a positive case, but was not notified about their possible contact until well after they had been out and doing activities.

“If Randy Shipman calls me on Day 1 and says the whole class was exposed, then I can take appropriate action in a timely manner, not send my kid to the fair,” she said. “It’s coming down to the parents at this point. I’ve heard of parents not taking phone calls on purpose, so that they can’t be notified.

“People are refusing to disclose information because we’re not included in the process. There’s no option to get the parent participating and get them to do what’s right,” she added.

Students that show up to school sick (defined through criteria that includes fever, cough, difficulty breathing and other symptoms) are sent home, Fitzgerald said.

“It’s not as if we put a mask on a kid and say, ‘you’re fine’ when they come to school. If they’re sick, they go home,” he said. “If we find out a student is COVID positive, we call every student’s family that was in that classroom and tell them there was a positive case, and the student needs to be masked for the next 10 days. And we give them the option at that point in time. Some parents choose to take their students out – either they don’t want them to wear a mask, or they want to keep them home to try and keep them safe.”

Hansen aired the same concerns to the health board and SD #10 administrators that she expressed to BCHS’s board about the protocol.

“From a public health point of view...we agree, in-school learning is extremely important. We do understand the disruptions with all the quarantines. We get it,” she said. “However, as public health officials, we can’t promote this because it’s not proven. It’s just something that came up that maybe appears to be working. We told (BCHS) we’ll try to work with them the best we can, since it’s already been passed by their school board.

“But it was our understanding the point was for the disruption to the learning environment,” she continued. “Our concern is allowing the kids to play sports, and go visit other schools and that kind of thing. It is a potential concern, because they are known contacts. With people walking around the store, they’re not known contacts. That’s our concern. Is anything going to happen? Probably not. But just in case. You know how people can come back and say, ‘Oh, those were known contacts and now my kid’s positive.’”

Fitzgerald pushed back on suggestions that the policy puts the district in legal crosshairs.

“There’s no proof that they got it from some place in school,” he said. “A kid can get COVID in the store. They can get it walking down the street. They can get it going to home games. To pinpoint it on the school because a kid hasn’t been quarantined because they are a close contact, to me, it seems like a stretch.”

Montana Department of Health and Human Services and Gov. Greg Gianforte’s representatives told public health professionals there might be legal liabilities regarding people who do not follow CDC quarantine and isolation guidelines, Evans said.

“We support the plan as much as we can, but our first choice is to follow the CDC guidelines, which recommends that everybody wear a mask, and then the kids are not considered a close contact if they’re wearing a mask,” she said.

Health board member (and city of Dillon Mayor) Mike Klakken disagreed, arguing the DPHHS and the CDC do not have the authority to make those decisions. Klakken questioned public health’s authority to issue isolation and quarantine orders (see related story).

Shipman argued the school’s sick student tal-lies (which include both possible COVID-19 infections and other illnesses) are trending downward. He said he does not believe that is solely due to the new protocol, but he cannot discount the possible effect, either.

“There are many schools doing this policy, but I want to mention this again, that they are not doing it as well as we are,” he said. “They’re not putting the masks on kids.”

“We have to keep our kids in school,” Fitzgerald said. “Last year and the year before, we’ve seen a huge decline in some of the things our students haven’t learned, so we’re trying to make sure our kids get on the right path. I think this plan works and I think this plan takes some of the pressure off county health, because we’re doing it all on our end.”