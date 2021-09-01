SD #10 hones its pandemic response for coming school year

Over the past two years, the COVID-19 pandemic has proven itself a ‘fluid’ situation.

Or perhaps as something even more unpredictable and dangerous— an airborne situation, one capable of spreading silently, widely and quickly, and in the process dramatically transforming work, social and educational landscapes.

But even with the pandemic still lurking, the Dillon School District #10 administration and Board of Trustees is aiming to get school back in the 2021–22 school year to as close to how it was conducted in the pre-pandemic years.

While also keeping in mind the unpredictable nature of COVID-19 and its potential to rapidly transform the lives of students, teachers and their families and communities, and build into its plans the ability to rapidly respond to such potential changes.

“Our goal and our plan is to get back to normal as much as possible,” School District #10 Superintendent Randy Shipman advised the SD #10 board this summer when discussing the 2021–22 school year set to start next week at Dillon Middle School and Parkview Elementary.

“As we finished the school year last year, we were able to open back up to a large degree,” said Shipman of 2020–21 school year that followed a severalmonth hiatus from in-person learning at the end of the previous school year.

“And we certainly plan on trying to continue that, within reason and within the bounds of what is happening in our community,” added Shipman, who oversaw one SD #10 Board of Trustees monthly meeting during the pandemic that stretched to over four hours, largely due to debate over whether or not to require students to wear masks.

“As far as wearing a mask and being vaccinated, we have no intention on finding out what staff and students have been vaccinated or not,” said Shipman, whose district has kept masks optional for students.

“But within that, we have a reopening plan; we have this new continuity of services plan, we have our 1905 Policy Series that still dictates a lot of that,” said Shipman.

“As many of you are probably aware, the CDC just put out new guidelines to talk about masks and all those types of things in schools. We still have to follow some of those guidelines,” added Shipman, whose district mandated that teachers wear masks last school year, until just before the end of it, when face coverings became optional for SD #10 teachers as well.

“It’s a living, breathing document. It will change as things change,” said Shipman during the July 13 SD #10 board meeting discussion of the district’s Safe Return to School and Continuity of Services Plan updated and endorsed unanimously again later that evening by the SD #10 Board of Trustees.

“If this Delta that they say is so horrible, if that turns out to be true,” said Shipman of the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus that has led to a surge in new COVID-19 cases across the country and world.

“Then we’re going to change our plan. And if it’s not and we’re okay, then we are going to continue to open up more and more and more,” continued Shipman, who is entering his third school year as SD #10 superintendent.

“I will, as the superintendent of this district, continue to use common sense and continue to make sure and continue to err on the side of the safety of our students and our staff. With that said, we don’t know what the future will hold. We don’t know what is going to happen in the future,” conceded Shipman during the board meeting discussion of Policy 1905 that provides some flexibility to respond quickly to changes in the local pandemic landscape.

“If we have a situation with this Delta thing or whatever, in which things happen pretty rapidly,” said Shipman who served for more than a decade as principal of Dillon Middle School before becoming SD #10 superintendent.

“If we are considered at substantial or a high rate of transmission, it would allow the superintendent to make the decision to have masks until the board could meet,” said Shipman.

“If the transmission is so great, I think we can easily convene an emergency board meeting,” responded SD #10 Board Chair Jed Petersen, who was forced to convene board meetings in the school cafeteria during the early months of the pandemic so board members and staffers could sustain safe, social distancing..

“I think that’s a lot to put on one person. He’s going to get it from both sides,” added Petersen of the likely criticisms Shipman would face from those favoring more stringent pandemic restrictions, such as requiring students to wear masks, as well as those who believe there should be less restrictions.

“If we have two cases,” said Petersen of a potential scenario of a rapid spread of the Delta variant through the community, “And in the morning we wake up and hear we have 102, it seems like it could be declared an emergency. But if we go to four, seven…we could probably recognize a pattern and use 48-hour notification for a special board meeting,” asserted Petersen of the board’s ability to convene quickly enough to respond effectively to the surge while still abiding by open meeting laws.

“We want to make sure that our students and staff are safe,” said Shipman.

“We are going to continue with a lot of our cleaning and disinfecting, but we’ve also learned a lot about that. We’ve learned that surfaces are not as big a deal as we were first told. But we still have to clean. We’re still going to do everything we can to make sure that we are cleaning and disinfecting. We are going to make sure that our kids and staff and the folks coming into our school are safe as can be.”

To see a complete rundown of Dillon School District #10’s pandemic response plans and policies, go to the district website, https://www.dillonschools.org/.