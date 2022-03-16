SD 10 gets comical resignation letter

Local teachers emphasize grammatical execution of written communication and correction of typos prior to them it being submitted for review.

But a longtime Dillon Elementary School District #10 teacher decided to have some fun with letter writing and the editing process (or lackthereof) with her resignation announcement.

“I have been teaching ‘two’ long and have decided ‘two’ retire,” wrote Parkview Elementary teacher Misti Wahl in her letter/humorous homonym horror show addressed “’Two’ Mr. Shipman and the Board of Trustees” and presented at last week’s SD #10 board meeting.

But three obvious errors proved insufficient for Wahl, who blundered on: “It has been a pleasure ‘two’ be a teacher at Parkview Elementary and ‘two’ learn with and teach the students in our District. I’ve enjoyed working with such an incredible staff ‘two’” continued the special education teacher and 15-year veteran of SD #10 who intends to spend her last day teaching for the district on the last day of the current school year, June 3, 2022.

“It’s time ‘two’ begin my next adventures!” concluded Wahl, with a final, erroneous flourish.

SD #10 Superintendent Randy Shipman advised the board at its meeting last Tuesday, March 8, that Dillon Middle School Secretary Becky De-Mark also intends to soon resign, with her departure set for June 10.

The district hired Julie Goins on March 1 to join its kitchen staff, to which Breanna Stoddard got added Feb. 7, according to Shipman.

The board also accepted Shipman’s recommendations for the hiring in January of Kirsten Greil as a math interventionist for the middle school and Holly Rumsey for the same position at Parkview Elementary in a move effective pending her certification.

The SD #10 Board last week unanimously endorsed the renewal of the supervisory contracts of SD #10’s Maintenance Supervisor Robert Blake, Hot Lunch Director Jennifer Taylor and Technology Coordinator Chad Herman.

At future monthly meetings, the board intends to address renewal of the district’s certified teaches, as well as review preliminary budget figures and staffing plans for the 2022–23 school year.

The Dillon School District #10 Board of Trustees is scheduled to next meet April 12.