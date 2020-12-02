SD #10, employees work out key pandemic-related issues

It’s an era characterized and regularly re-characterized by upheaval and diminishment in almost every aspect of life, including education.

But Dillon School District #10 and its employees recently worked out new ways to address the pandemic era’s new challenges with some fresh solutions designed to keep everyone working there fresher and better able to meet those new challenges.

“We are all worried about these types of things—leave and fatigue, so we think this is the right and reasonable thing to do,” said SD #10 Superintendent Randy Shipman of the tentative agreement worked out by representatives of the SD #10 administration and Board of Trustees with the negotiating team for the Beaverhead Education Association (BEA)—the union for the dozens of the district’s tenured teachers.

“We have extended the time in which they can take the additional paid sick leave, which was set to expire on Dec. 31. We have extended it through June 4,” explained Shipman of a key provision in the deal—a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), which will be reviewed and voted upon by the full SD #10 Board of Trustees at its meeting next Tuesday, Dec. 8.

Under that provision of the MOU, tenured teachers at SD #10 would gain an approximately five-month extension of the time in which they can use the additional five days of sick leave they were granted this school year through funds given to the district via the federal government’s FFCRA (Families First Coronavirus Response Act).

Another provision of the MOU would allow SD #10’s tenured teachers to carry over any unused additional sick leave to the 2021–22 school year.

The MOU would also extend that extended paid leave and the elongated period during which it can be applied to the rest of the district’s employees.

“It would not be right just to do this for one group,” said Shipman.

“Negotiations on the MOU were with the BEA, but the only way I would do it is extend this to every employee in the district—the tenured teachers, the non-tenured teachers, the secretaries, the kitchen staffers, the custodians, members of the administration, the paraprofessionals and the clerk. Every single person in the district will get the same exact thing,” said Shipman, who led the SD #10 negotiating team through two bargaining sessions with BEA reps last month.

Those negotiations began at a session on Nov. 4, when BEA representatives expressed their growing concerns of how the added requirements of teaching students while also overseeing new guidelines and restrictions on students’ behavior to try to limit everyone’s exposure to the coronavirus was exhausting them and potentially diminishing the quality of the education teachers could deliver to students.

SD #10 addressed one of teachers’ main concerns and frustrations—trying to simultaneously deliver instruction to students in their classrooms and ones who have chosen to attend classes remotely—with a new approach instituted last month.

The district’s teachers were instructed to focus on the students physically present in their classrooms, with the teaching of remote learners shifted to members of the district’s paraprofessional crew and a tenured SD #10 teacher who had returned from maternity leave after the start of the school year.

“It’s made a huge difference,” said Becky Telling, a BEA representative on the negotiating team and longtime Dillon Middle School teacher of the shift.

The MOU addressing paid sick leave got tentatively worked out at a second negotiation session held Nov. 16, when SD #10 representatives presented a new version of the agreement to BEA reps, who enthusiastically embraced it.

“On behalf of the BEA, we’d like to thank our board members and administrators for working with us to create positive solutions for students and staff,” said Telling.