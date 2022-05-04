SD #10 board candidates split the difference

School District #10 will see one new face on its school board, according to the May 3 unofficial vote totals. The Fox Run special road district board will remain unchanged.

SD#10's top vote getters were newcomer Sarah Hartman (1131 votes) and incumbent Marti Laknar (946), beating out incumbent Todd Rouse (917) and newcomer Richard Long (671).

The Fox Run board will retain incumbents Russ Richardson, Fred Chouinard, Gerald L. Penn Jr. and Mary Rouse. Richardson was the top choice from five total candidates for four-year terms, receiving 51 votes, followed by Chouinard (42) and Penn (37). Challengers Cornelia H. Hudson received 20 votes, and Darrell Turner received 17. Rouse handily won against her challenger, bringing in 44 votes to Michael S. Woodard's 17.

Voter turnout was higher than last year at 46%. Last year's turnout was 41.17%, Clerk and Recorder and Elections Administrator Stacey Reynolds said.