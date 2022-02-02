Schryver to get trial re-do later this year

A new trial against a former Dillon man for assault on a peace officer will proceed later this year.

A jury could not settle on a unanimous verdict against Jordan Scott Schryver, 34, formerly of Dillon, after nearly six hours of deliberation. Schryver is accused of assaulting Dillon Police Officer Codie Plotner on Jan. 6, 2021, when he reached for his gun and was then shot by Plotner. Schryver was allegedly drunk and yelling at cars driving by on Kentucky Avenue that evening, and police went to his home to conduct a welfare check.

Special Deputy County Attorney Thorin Geist told Fifth Judicial District Court Judge Luke Berger Thursday he intends to re-try Schryver for the felony crime. Schryver faces up to 10 years in prison and a maximum $50,000 in fines if convicted.

Prosecutors dropped a second charge – felony assault with a weapon – against Schryver before the two-day trial last month.

Berger set a pre-trial conference in the case for June 21, and the trial for July 6.